OnePlus 6T full specs, price and design revealed through a shopping website

OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus 6T next month on October 17, and, while we are still more than a month away from this expected launch, we have already started hearing more and more about the 6T. Yesterday, we came across an alleged live image of the OnePlus 6T, but now today, we are looking at the phone’s listing on a shopping website that reveals its specs, design and price.

The OnePlus 6T has been listed on a shopping website called Giztop. It has been listed along with its full specs, two images (we have already seen the one in red), and, its price, which is $569 (around ₹41,150). According to this listing, the OnePlus 6T is powered by Snapdragon 845 SoC (no surprises there) which is paired with 6 or 8 GB RAM. The 6 GB RAM variant has 64 GB of internal storage, whereas, the 8 GB RAM variant comes with 128 GB and 256 GB of internal storage.

The smartphone also features a 6.4-inch AMOLED display that’s covered with Gorilla Glass 6 atop. It has a water drop shaped notch and a screen-to-body ratio of 91.5%. The 6T also has a triple camera setup at the back which is a combination of 20 MP, 12 MP and a TOF 3D camera. On the front, you get a 25 MP single camera sitting inside the water drop notch.

The images included in the listing once again hint that the 6T will look like the OPPO R17 Pro. Besides, the fingerprint scanner isn’t available on the back or front of the phone, because the 6T has been confirmed to come with in-display fingerprint scanner.

Lastly, the listing also reveals that the 6T would come with dual SIM slots, Android Pie based OxygenOS, and, a 3500 mAh battery with support for VOOC Fast Charging. Well, that last bit about VOOC Fast Charging looks shady to us, because VOOC Fast Charging has only been available on OPPO’s smartphones until now, with OnePlus smartphones coming with Dash Charging.

OnePlus 6T Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor

RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X

GPU: Adreno 630

Operating System: OxygenOS based on Android 9.0 Pie

Display: 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 6, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and water drop shaped notch

Rear Camera: 20 MP + 12 MP + TOF 3D with AI-based features and dual-LED flash

Front Camera: 25 MP with f/1.4 aperture

Internal Storage: 64/128/256 GB

SIM: Dual Nano

Other: In-Display Fingerprint Scanner

Battery: 3500 mAh

The Giztop listing mentions that the 6T isn’t available for purchase till October 16, which adds fuel to the speculation of October 17 launch.

Having said that, we suggest you take all this information with a proverbial grain of salt as it doesn’t come directly from OnePlus or from a source that has a record of revealing accurate details. However, it’s very likely that we will see most of these specifications present on the 6T when it goes official.