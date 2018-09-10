Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus launched the OnePlus 6 back in May this year, and now, the company is said to launch the OnePlus 6T next month. There aren’t too many hardware details available right now about the 6T, but, in terms of design, we do have a fair idea of what the smartphone could look like. The OnePlus 6, and all other OnePlus flagships launched in recent years, came with a traditional fingerprint scanner, but, the 6T was expected to come with an in-display fingerprint scanner. Well now, OnePlus has finally confirmed that the OnePlus 6T will indeed feature in-display fingerprint scanner.

In an email to CNET, OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 6T will come with the in-display fingerprint scanner feature. And, this feature is called Screen Unlock by OnePlus. For those unaware, the in-display fingerprint scanner allows users to unlock the smartphone by simply placing their finger on a designated area of the screen.

“We unlock our phones multiple times a day, and Screen Unlock reduces the number of steps to complete the action. By adding this feature as an addition to other display unlocking options such as Face Unlock, users will have options to unlock the display in a way that is most efficient for them.” said OnePlus in an email to CNET.

That said, OnePlus has also revealed that the design of the OnePlus 6T has been tweaked a bit as compared to its predecessor – the OnePlus 6. The smartphone is also 0.45 mm thicker than the OnePlus 6. This is because the innards had to be re-arranged due to the inclusion of in-display fingerprint scanner. And, as the 6T is now confirmed to come with in-display fingerprint scanner, the back of the phone will now be home only to the dual (or triple?) cameras and flash.

The OnePlus 6T is said to look very much similar to the OPPO R17 Pro. Images of OnePlus 6T retail box that leaked last week too hint at the same. Well, if the OnePlus 6T does indeed inherit the design of the OPPO R17 Pro, then you can expect it to come with water drop notch. Well, we didn’t like the iPhone-X like notch on OnePlus 6, but, we may end up liking the water drop notch on the OnePlus 6T.

Apart from the design change, some improvements to the camera, and inclusion of in-display fingerprint scanner, everything else on the OnePlus 6T will likely remain the same as OnePlus 6.