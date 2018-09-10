Huami launches Amazfit Cor and Amazfit Pace in India, price starts at ₹3999

Chinese brand Xiaomi sells several different products in India, like smartphones, power banks and earphones. It even sells fitness bands in India like the Mi Band and Mi Band 2. However, it doesn’t sell a smartwatch in the country. But, Xiaomi sub-brand Huami has now launched a smartwatch in India in addition to launching a new fitness band.

Amazfit Pace

Let’s talk about the Amazfit Pace first. The Amazfit Pace is a smartwatch from Huami. It sports a 1.34-inch IPS LCD color display that has resolution of 320 x 300 pixels. The display is covered with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3 that adds some protection against scratches. Furthermore, the Amazfit Pace comes with the Always-On Display feature which is our personal favorite. Oh, and yes, the display on this smartwatch is a reflective display, meaning “the stronger the ambient light is, the clearer the watch face will be”.

The Amazfit Pace comes with scratch-resistant ceramic bezel along with a silicone sports wristband that uses a “unique sweat-wicking structure”. Under the hood, the Amazfit Pace comes with a dual-core processor that’s clocked at 1.2 GHz and is paired with 512 MB RAM. The smartwatch also has 4 GB of internal storage and is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

The smartwatch also comes with a PPG heart rate sensor that monitors heart rate in real-time which could be helpful when you are working out. Apart from that, it also measures other parameters like distance tracking, calories burnt, and more. The Amazfit Pace also has a 28 Nanometer GPS that can record data like altitude, pace, and more in real-time.

Lastly, the Amazfit Pace ships with a 290 mAh battery and carries IP67 certification which makes it dust and water resistant.

Amazfit Cor

In addition to launching the Amazfit Pace smartwatch in India, Huami has also launched a fitness band in the country that’s called Amazfit Cor. The Amazfit Cor sports a 1.23-inch IPS LCD color display that’s covered with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3 atop and has a resolution of 160 x 80 pixels.

The Amazfit Cor, like the Amazfit Pace, is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. While it doesn’t carry any IP certification, Huami does say that it’s safe to use in water at a depth of up to 50 meters. Being a fitness band, the Amazfit Pace comes with sleep tracking as well as heart rate monitoring. In addition to that, it can also track your daily step counts, the distance you have traveled, and, the calories you have burnt.

The Cor also comes with other features like 7-day weather forecast, alarms, timer and stopwatch. And yes, that 1.23-inch color screen also lets you quickly check your messages that eliminates the need to take your phone out of the pocket to check messages.

Keeping the Cor up and running is a 170 mAh battery that Huami says can offer 12-day battery life (based on 100 messages per day, 50 times lift wrist and 1-hour run per week).

Commenting on the launch both these products, CP Khandelwal, Founder, PR Innovations, said, “We are very excited to bring Amazfit Pace and Cor in the country through our exclusive partnership with Amazon India. At PR Innovation, our retail strategy is to remain omnichannel making Amazfit products available for both online and offline shoppers. We are hopeful on receiving a positive response from India market post the incredible performance with Amazfit BIP and Amazfit Stratos last month.”

Amazfit Pace Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹9999

₹9999 Availability: Available exclusively on Amazon India

Amazfit Cor Price in India and Availability