Reliance Jio celebrates 2nd anniversary by offering ₹100 cashback on ₹399 prepaid plan

Mukesh Ambani-led Indian telecom operator Reliance Jio completed two years in the Indian telecom sector, and, to celebrate its 2nd anniversary, the telco is offering 16 GB of 4G data for free to its users. However, it looks like Jio isn’t done celebrating its 2nd anniversary yet, as the telco has now announced a new cashback offer for its prepaid customers.

Jio has announced that it’s offering a cashback of ₹100 to its prepaid customers who do a recharge of ₹399. However, this cashback of ₹100 is offered in the form of two cashbacks of ₹50 each. The first cashback of ₹50 is offered through the ₹50 discount vouchers that the customers already have if they have previously done a recharge of ₹399 or above. The other ₹50 cashback comes in the form of a PhonePe voucher when you do a recharge of ₹399 using PhonePe as a payment option.

How to get this ₹100 cashback from Reliance Jio?

Login to the MyJio app and click on ‘Recharge’

Select the ₹399 plan and click on the blue-colored ‘Buy’ button

Select PhonePe as the payment option. If you already have a ₹50 discount voucher, it will be applied automatically, bringing down the price of ₹399 plan to ₹349

Now sign in to your PhonePe account after confirming your phone number and OTP

Now pay for the net amount and wait for the ₹50 cashback from PhonePe to be credited to your PhonePe account. The cashback of ₹50 from PhonePe will be credited to your PhonePe account within 24 hours

Well, with a cashback of ₹100, the price of ₹399 plan comes down to ₹299, which means you get a total of 42 GB of data per month (28 days) for around ₹100. For those unaware, the ₹399 plan offers 1.5 GB of data per day for a period of 84 days along with free voice calls, SMS, national roaming and complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

This offer ends on September 21 and users can avail the cashback only once during the offer period. Furthermore, the cashback offer from PhonePe is only available on first transaction.