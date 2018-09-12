Huawei Maimang 7 goes official with Kirin 710 SoC and Quad Cameras

Over a week ago, Chinese smartphone brand Huawei announced the Huawei Mate 20 Lite smartphone as well as the Kirin 980 which is the company’s latest and greatest flagship chip. Well now, the company has announced one more smartphone – dubbed Huawei Maimang 7.

The Huawei Maimang 7 isn’t actually a new smartphone though. It’s just a re-brand Mate 20 Lite that was announced more than a week ago, but for a different market. The Maimang 7 is a mid-range smartphone that’s powered by the company’s homegrown Kirin 710 SoC. While the Mate 20 Lite comes with 4 GB RAM, the Maimang 7 comes with 6 GB RAM. The smartphone also runs EMUI 8.2 out-of-the-box which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

The Huawei Maimang 7 sports a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ notched display and flaunts a glass-metal construction, meaning the front and back of the smartphone is covered with glass whereas the frames are made out of metal.

The photography department on the Huawei Maimang 7 is handled by quad cameras – two each on the front and back. The dual camera setup at the back is a combination of 20 MP and 2 MP cameras, whereas, the dual camera setup on the front is a combination of 24 MP and 2 MP cameras.

The Huawei Maimang 7 comes with 64 GB of storage on-board, but you do have the option to further expand the storage via microSD card. The smartphone also comes with a fingerprint scanner at the back for additional security, and, it ships with a 3750 mAh battery that draws power from a USB Type-C port.

Huawei Maimang 7 Specifications

CPU: 2.2 GHz Kirin 710 octa-core processor

Huawei Maimang 7 Price and Availability