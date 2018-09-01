Huawei Mate 20 Lite announced with Kirin 710 SoC and AI-powered Quad Cameras

At the ongoing IFA tech show in Germany, Huawei announced the Kirin 980 SoC and said that it will unveil the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro flagships on October 16 at an event in London. Well, while the launch of Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro is more than a month away, Huawei has already announced a smartphone under the Mate 20 series – the Huawei Mate 20 Lite.

Unlike the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro that are flagship smartphones, the Mate 20 Lite is a mid-range smartphone. It is powered by Kirin 710 SoC which is laced with 4 GB RAM and backed by Mali-G51 GPU. The smartphone also boots up to EMUI 8.2 which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

The Huawei Mate 20 Lite sports a 6.3-inch notched LCD display that has resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and a pixel density of 409 ppi. The smartphone boasts a glass-metal construction which means the front and back of the smartphone are covered with curved glass, whereas the sides are made out of metal frames.

The Huawei Mate 20 Lite comes with quad cameras – two each on the front and back. The dual camera setup at the back is a combination of one 20 MP and one 2 MP camera, whereas, the dual camera setup on the front is a combination of one 24 MP and one 2 MP camera.

The front and rear cameras on the Mate 20 Lite come with AI-based features. The front cameras come with features like AI-based scene recognition, HDR Pro support, Studio Lighting and 3D Qmoji, whereas, the rear cameras come with features like AI-based scene recognition, AI-powered Bokeh Mode, and, 480 FPS slow-motion video recording.

Other AI-based features on the Huawei Mate 20 Lite AI Shopping Assistant, AI Smart Gallery and AI Noise Cancellation. There’s also this feature on the Mate 20 Lite which puts the call on hold instead of dropping it if the user looses the cellular signal. The call is reconnected once the connectivity is back.

The Huawei Mate 20 Lite ships with a 3750 mAh battery with support 9V/2A (18W) charging. The smartphone is also offered in two colors – Black and Sapphire Blue.

