Kirin 980 powered Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro to be unveiled on October 16

At the ongoing IFA 2018 tech show in Berlin, Germany, Chinese tech giant Huawei announced its latest and greatest mobile chip – the Kirin 980 SoC. However, apart from announcing the Kirin 980 SoC and revealing its details, Huawei also announced that it will unveil the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro smartphones in October.

Huawei has announced that the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro will be unveiled on October 16 at an event in London. Both the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro are flagship smartphones and will be powered by Kirin 980 SoC. The Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro will succeed the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro respectively that were announced last year in the same month.

Huawei hasn’t shared any details about the Mate 20 and the Mate 20 Pro, but, if past leaks and rumors are to be believed, then we will see the Mate 20 Pro coming with fast wireless charging, in-display fingerprint scanner and 4000 mAh battery. And, the Mate 20 coming with 6.3-inch AMOLED display and 4200 mAh battery. The Mate 20, like the Mate 20 Pro, is also said to come with wireless charging.

The unveiling of both these Mate 20 series smartphones is still more than a month away, hence, you can expect to hear more about them in the coming weeks.