Vivo V11 Pro with 6.41-inch Halo FullView Display and In-Display Fingerprint Scanner goes on sale in India, here are the offer details
Chinese smartphone brand Vivo launched the Vivo V11 Pro in India last week. The V11 Pro is a mid-range smartphone and is successor to the V9 that was launched in India in March this year. The V11 Pro was available for pre-order until now, but is now finally available for purchase in the country.
The Vivo V11 Pro is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 SoC which is mated to 6 GB RAM. It is priced at ₹25,990 and is available for purchase through Vivo E-Store, Flipkart and Amazon India. It can also be purchased through offline retail stores across the country.
The smartphone boasts a 6.41-inch Halo FullView Super AMOLED display that has aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone also comes with a display notch which is in the shape of a water drop. Well, we personally like this type of notch more than we like the iPhone X-like notch.
In terms of optics, the Vivo V11 Pro features a dual camera setup at the back which consists of one 12 and one 5 MP camera. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 25 MP camera on the front. And yes, both the front and rear cameras come with AI-based features, because it’s 2018, and AI is the marketing buzzword for this year. You can check out full specs and offer details down below.
Vivo V11 Pro Specifications
- CPU: Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor
- RAM: 6 GB
- GPU: Adreno 512
- Operating System: Funtouch OS 4.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo
- Display: 6.41-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) Halo FullView Super AMOLED Display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass
- Rear Camera: 12 MP (f/1.8) + 5 MP (f/2.4) Dual Pixel with AI Backlight HDR, AI Low Light Mode, AI Scene Recognition, AI Portrait Framing and LED flash
- Front Camera: 25 MP with f/2.0 aperture, AI Face Shaping and AI Selfie Lighting
- Internal Storage: 64 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)
- SIM: Dual SIM
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, microUSB
- Other: In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, Jovi AI-based Digital Assistant, Game Mode 4.0, Google Lens
- Colors: Starry Night Black, Dazzling Gold
- Battery: 3400 mAh with Dual-Engine Fast Charging
Vivo V11 Pro Price in India and Availability
- Price: ₹25,990
- Availability: Available for purchase through Vivo E-Store, Flipkart and Amazon India. It can also be purchased through offline retail stores across the country.
Vivo V11 Pro Offers
- ₹2000 cashback on purchase through HDFC Bank Cards
- Extra ₹2000 off on exchange
- Benefits worth ₹4050 from Reliance Jio
- No-cost EMI up to 12 months
- One-time screen replacement
So, are you buying the Vivo V11 Pro? Or would you prefer buying the POCO F1 for that much price? Tell us in the comments down below.
