Honor 8 receiving Android 8.0 Oreo update in India

Back in December last year, Honor CEO George Zao said that Honor 8 would be updated with Android 8.0 Oreo. But, back in January this year, Honor said that Honor 8 will not receive the Oreo update because of “hardware and software limitations”. However, it looks like Honor has now overcome those limitations as the company has started rolling out the Oreo update for Honor 8.

The Android 8.0 Oreo update is being rolled out to Honor 8 in India. The update is rolling out over-the-air and weighs more than 2 GB in size. We don’t have the complete changelog yet, but as this is an Oreo update, you can expect some Android Oreo features to make their way to your Honor 8.

At press time, it’s unclear which other countries are getting the Oreo update for Honor 8, however, some Twitter users in France and Germany are reporting to have updated their Honor 8 with Oreo, but via Huawei’s HiSuite.

The Honor 8 was unveiled way back in 2016 and ran Android 6.0 Marshmallow out-of-the-box. It then received the Android 7.0 Nougat based EMUI 5.0 update in India last year in February. And now, after denying Oreo update to Honor 8, the company is finally rolling out the Oreo update for this smartphone that’s more than two years old now.

Are you an Honor 8 user? Have you received the Oreo update already?

