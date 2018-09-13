Here’s how much the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR will cost in India

Cupertino-based tech giant Apple announced iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max at an event held at Steve Jobs Theater yesterday. The company revealed all the hardware and software details about these new iPhones, in addition to their pricing and availability details. Well, details regarding the price of these new iPhones in India weren’t available immediately though, but now we know how much these three new iPhones will cost in India.

The iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR are actually the same phones with some differences in the camera, display, storage and battery department. The iPhone XR comes with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD LCD display, whereas the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max come with 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch Super Retina HD OLED display respectively.

The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max both come in 64 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB storage options, whereas, the iPhone XR comes in 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB storage options. The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max come with dual cameras at the back, whereas the iPhone XR comes with a single camera at the back.

The iPhone XR is the cheapest among the three with a starting price of ₹76,900, whereas, the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max start at ₹99,900 and ₹1,09,900 respectively.

Model Apple iPhone XR Apple iPhone XS Apple iPhone XS Max 64 GB ₹76,900 ₹99,900 ₹1,09,900 256 GB (128 GB for iPhone XR) ₹81,900 ₹1,14,900 ₹1,24,900 512 GB (256 GB for iPhone XR) ₹91,900 ₹1,34,900 ₹1,44,900

The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max will both go on sale in India from September 21, whereas, the iPhone XR will be available for purchase in India from October 26.

So, are you buying any of these new iPhones?