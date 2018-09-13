Tencent Games – publisher of PUBG Mobile – has announced that the game has achieved the milestone of 20 Million daily active users across the world (excluding users from Japan, Korea and China). Tencent Games also said that in Season 2, more than 130 Million players from over 200 countries won themselves a total of 864,425,575 chicken dinners. Well, in addition to that, Tencent Games has also announced the roll-out of a massive update that brings in Sanhok Map and more to the game.

PUBG Mobile has received a massive update weighing over 1.5 GB in size that brings in Sanhok Map to the game. Sanhok Map is the smallest map on PUBG Mobile that’s set in a dense jungle. However, even though the Sanhok is the smallest map on PUBG Mobile, the number of players joining is a match is still 100, which means much more intense competition.

The Sanhok Map also comes with new weapons like Flare Gun and QBZ. With Flare Gun, you can call an air drop if used within the play zone. The QBZ, on the other hand, is an automatic rifle. However, in addition to new weapons, the Sanhok Map also comes with new vehicles like Muscle Car and Bulletproof UAZ. The Bulletproof UAZ can be obtained by using the Flare Gun outside the play zone.

This latest update also brings in some new anti-cheating measures like improved cheating plug-in recognition and Report buttons for more pages. Apart from that, users can now also customize the pick-up by specifying the quantities from the Settings.

Post this update, the seasons page now shows all seasons played and relevant data that also includes titles, highest tier reached, and more. Besides, Tencent Games has made some improvements to the gameplay as well by improving the chat system, clan rankings, air-drop items, and more.

Here’s the entire changelog of the update:

New Map: Sanhok

Sanhok Sanhok comes with new weapons and vehicles: Flare Gun: a rare item that calls a super air drop if used within the Playzone, and a Bulletproof UAZ if used outside the Playzone. QBZ: an automatic rifle that fires 5.56mm rounds. Has both single shot and full-auto. Duckbill: an attachment for shotguns. Reduces vertical spread and increases horizontal spread. Muscle Car: 4 seats, and has both a hard-top and a convertible version. Bulletproof UAZ: 4 seats. Obtained from using the Flare Gun outside the Playzone.

Customizable Pick-up Settings: Pick-up quantities can now be specified in settings.

Achievements: Added more achievements. Now can be found under Missions.

Clans: Clan Perks: after getting specific items (through purchase or luck), the system will award a certain amount of UC for players to share it with other Clan members. New Clan titles can be equipped after purchase. Clan Rankings: now lists the most active Clans this week and this season.

Anti-Cheating Measures: Improved recognition of cheating plug-ins. Added Report buttons to Spectator Mode, Basic Information and Results.

Dismantling Time-Limited Items: Time-Limited items can now be dismantled to BP directly.

Progress Missions: Added a Collect All button to collect rewards of all completed missions.

Royale Pass: Added new mission types to make progression more fun.

Lucky Air Drops: Chance to get a mystery drop after a match. Contents are customized!

Season Data: Season page now shows all seasons played and relevant data such as season titles, the highest tier reached and more.

Improvements: Friends can now be deleted in batches. 3D models added to vehicle and airplane finish previews in the shop. Animation on the Season page has been optimized for certain device models. Accidental friendly fire will not be penalized. Chat system has been tuned. Items contains in air drops have been tuned.



All these improvements and the Sanhok Map is included in the update that’s already available for download. It carries version 0.8.0. The update is more than 1.5 GB in size, so we suggest you download it over a Wi-Fi connection for better download speeds.

Download Link: PUBG Mobile for Android | PUBG Mobile for iOS