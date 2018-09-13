Huawei sub-brand Honor launched the Honor 9N in India back in July this year. During the launch, Honor advertised the GPU Turbo feature on the 9N, however, it wasn’t available out-of-the-box, and Honor had said that it would be rolled out through a software update later on. Well, after more than a month from the launch, the 9N is finally receiving the GPU Turbo feature in India.

Honor has started rolling out an update for the Honor 9N that brings in the GPU Turbo feature. For those unaware, GPU Turbo is a graphics processing acceleration technology that Honor says improves the graphics performance of a smartphone by 60% while reducing the power consumption by 30%.

In addition to GPU Turbo, this update also brings in Party Mode that lets you connect to multiple devices to play the same song simultaneously on all those devices. Apart from that, the update also brings in Android security patch dated August 1, 2018, while also fixing a call recording issue when “Ok Google” is enabled.

The update carries build number ‘LLD-AL20 8.0.0.112’ and weighs 589 MB in size. It is rolling out over-the-air and should reach all the units within a week or two. That said, the Android version still remains at 8.0, with EMUI still at 8.0.

