Apple has announced its Watch Series 4 alongside the new iPhones – the iPhone XR, the iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XS. The Apple Watch Series 4 features a new edge-to-edge curved screen, and things like ECG and fall detection.

The key highlight of the Apple Watch Series 4 is its larger display, the screen is now 30% larger as compared to its predecessor. It now comes with a new accelerometer and gyroscope that detects hard falls and an electrical heart rate sensor which shows the ECG (Electrocardiogram) with its new ECG app.

For its design, the back of the Watch is made from black ceramic and sapphire crystal allowing radio waves to easily pass through the front and back for better cellular service. The speakers are 50% louder which are optimized for calls, Siri and Walkie-Talkie, and the microphone has been relocated, to reduce echo for better sound quality.

The Apple Watch Series 4 is powered by the next-generation S4 chip with a custom 64-bit dual-core processor. The new WatchOS 5 interface has been tweaked to make use of the full curved screen. A suite of motion faces, including Vapor, Liquid Metal, Fire and Water react uniquely with the curved edges of the case.

Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer said,

“We’re thrilled Apple Watch has become an essential part of people’s lives. The completely redesigned Apple Watch Series 4 continues to be an indispensable communication and fitness companion, and now with the addition of groundbreaking features, like fall detection and the first-ever ECG app offered directly to consumers, it also becomes an intelligent guardian for your health.”

Apple Watch Series 4 comes in two sizes – 40 mm and 44 mm and will be available in Gold Stainless Steel, Silver Stainless Steel, and Space Black Stainless Steel color variants. The Apple Watch Series 4 GPS edition starts at $399 (~Rs 28,754). For the GPS + Cellular variant, the price starts at $499 (~Rs 35,960).

The Apple Watch Series 4 will be available from 14th September 2018, the GPS variant will be available in 26 countries while the GPS + Cellular will be available in 16 countries only. India isn’t listed in the country list, so we have currently no word on Indian availability. Both the variants will be available in stores from 21st September 2018.

Apple has also announced the new price of the Watch Series 3, the price will be $279.

Apple Watch Series 4 Price & Availability