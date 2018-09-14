Xiaomi sub-brand POCO launched the POCO F1 in India last month on August 22, and, the smartphone went on its first flash sale on August 29. The POCO F1 comes in three configurations – 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, and, 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage. And, the company has announced that the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is now available for purchase through open sale in India.

POCO made this announcement on Twitter. The 6 GB RAM + 128 GB variant is now available through open sale, which means you can buy it anytime you want. No need to wait for flash sales and wish to be lucky enough to be able to buy the phone during the flash sale. The 6 GB RAM + 128 GB variant is priced at ₹23,999 and can be purchased anytime from Mi.com or Flipkart.

The #MasterOfSpeed is now within even more reach. #POCOF1 6GB RAM + 128GB UFS 2.1 internal storage goes on open sale starting midnight tonight! Get it on https://t.co/DREiXV90LG and @Flipkart. RT if you're planning to get one! pic.twitter.com/XCq5mH9bzF — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) September 13, 2018

While the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB variant is now available for purchase through open sale in India, the 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variants are still sold through flash sales in the country. However, POCO has said that these two variants, along with the Armoured Edition, will also go on open sale in India soon.

#POCOF1 6GB + 64GB, 8GB + 256GB variants and 8GB + 256GB #ArmouredEdition will go on open sale soon. Follow us to stay updated. — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) September 13, 2018

The POCO F1 is a phone that offers great value for money. It comes with the flagship Snapdragon 845 SoC with 6 and 8 GB RAM options, along with a huge 4000 mAh battery that should get you through a day with ease. The smartphone also comes with dual cameras at the back.

POCO recently also confirmed that the F1 is splash resistant and supports Quick Charge 4.0. However, the adapter that comes bundled along is a Quick Charge 3.0 adapter which means you will have to buy the Quick Charge 4.0 adapter separately if you want faster charging speeds.

POCO F1 Specifications

RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X

Operating System: MIUI 9.6 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

Display: 6.18-inch Full-HD+ (22460 x 1080 pixels) IPS display with 18.7:9 aspect ratio, 1500:1 contrast ratio and 403 ppi pixel density

Rear Camera: 12 MP (1.4μm pixel size, f/1.9 aperture) dual pixel auto-focus + 5 MP (1.2μm pixel size, f/2.0 aperture) with Portrait Mode, HDR, AI Beauty Mode, AI Scene Detection, EIS for video recording, and, dual LED flash

Front Camera: 20 MP Super Pixel with f/2.0 aperture, AI Portrait Mode, AI Scene Detection

Internal Storage: 64/128 GB UFS 2.1 (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB UFS 2.1 (with 8 GB RAM)

External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

SIM: Dual Hybrid Slot

Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

Other: Fingerprint Scanner, IR Face Unlock, LiquiCool Technology, P2i Water Repellent Coating

Colors: Graphite Black, Steel Blue, Rosso Red, Armored Edition (only available with 8 GB RAM variant)

Battery: 4000 mAh with Quick Charge 4.0 (bundled adapter supports Quick Charge 3.0)

