OnePlus Type-C Bullets earphones announced in India, to be launched with OnePlus 6T

Back in November 2016, Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus launched the OnePlus Bullets V2 wired earphones in India with a price tag of ₹1199. Those earphones came with a 3.5 mm headphone jack connector. However, almost two years later, the company has now announced a new pair of wired earphones, dubbed OnePlus Type-C Bullets.

As evident from the name, the OnePlus Type-C Bullets come with USB Type-C connector instead of 3.5 mm headphone jack that we saw on the Bullets V2. In terms of build and design, the Type-C Bullets come with metal design similar to what we have seen on the Bullets V2, but, to make the earphones more durable and resistant to stretching, the company has now added aramid fiber to the wire of the Type-C Bullets.

OnePlus also says that the Type-C Bullets come with improved sound quality as they come with built-in “high-end, professional DAC” by Ciruss Logic. The earphones also come with a higher dynamic range, higher signal-to-noise ratio, and low noise floor. Furthermore, the loss of quality on the Type-C Bullets is also minimal, thanks to USB Type-C.

“According to a survey conducted by OnePlus, in early 2017, 80% of users used in-jack headphones regularly, while, in a poll in 2018, that number dropped drastically with 59% of users switching to wireless headsets. OnePlus is again demonstrating its flexibility, offering options for different users by developing Type C Bullets to complement the already revered Bullets Wireless.” said OnePlus in a press note.

OnePlus has said that it will be launching the new Type-C Bullets in India in the next quarter alongside its next device, which is the OnePlus 6T. Yesterday we told you that OnePlus has confirmed the removal of 3.5 mm headphone jack from OnePlus 6T. Well, soon after that confirmation, OnePlus announced the Type-C Bullets, which kind of makes sense, as there would be many who might start looking for Type-C earphones after the OnePlus 6T is launched. However, OnePlus has said that it will be bundling along a 3.5 mm to USB Type-C adapter with the OnePlus 6T for those who still want to use their old earphones having 3.5 mm headphone jack connector.

OnePlus Type-C Bullets Price in India and Availability