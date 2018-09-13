OPPO F9 launched in India with 6.3-inch “Waterdrop Screen”, Helio P60 SoC and Dual 4G VoLTE

More than three weeks ago, Chinese smartphone brand OPPO launched the OPPO F9 Pro in India with a price tag of ₹23,990. Alongside launching the F9 Pro, OPPO had also announced the F9 in India. And now today, OPPO has finally launched the OPPO F9 for the Indian market.

The OPPO F9 and OPPO F9 Pro are actually the same phones in terms of design and the underlying hardware. But, there still are some differences between the two. Both the F9 and F9 Pro are powered by MediaTek’s Helio P60 SoC, however, the F9 Pro comes with 6 GB RAM whereas the F9 comes with 4 GB RAM.

Another difference between the F9 and F9 Pro is in the camera department. While both these smartphones come with dual cameras – 16 MP and 2 MP – at the back, the front cameras on both of them differ. The OPPO F9 Pro comes with a 25 MP camera whereas the F9 comes with a 16 MP camera.

The OPPO F9 and F9 Pro both ship with a 3500 mAh battery, but, unlike the F9 Pro, the F9 doesn’t come with VOOC Flash Charge. Furthermore, the F9 Pro comes with single VoLTE whereas the F9 comes with Dual 4G VoLTE, which means you can continue enjoying the benefits of VoLTE on both the SIM cards. Apart from these differences, everything else remains the same across the F9 and the F9 Pro. You can check out full specifications of the OPPO F9 down below.

Commenting on the launch of OPPO F9 in India, Will Yang, Brand Director, OPPO India, said “It always gives us great joy to bring something new and innovative to our consumers and to achieve the same we pay great attention towards understanding what the expectations from a smartphone are. With OPPO F9, we aim to cater to a more varied set of consumers. It has been designed with innovative technology and features to ensure our consumers have a seamless and exceptional smartphone experience. Like other products in the F series, the OPPO F9 truly represents our ambition to continue being the Selfie Expert in the market.”

OPPO F9 Specifications

CPU: 2.0 GHz Helio P60 octa-core processor

RAM: 4 GB

Operating System: ColorsOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

Display: 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) LTPS TFT 19.5:9 display

Rear Camera: 16 MP (with f/1.85 aperture) + 2 MP (with f/2.4 aperture) and LED flash

Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture

Internal Storage: 64 GB

External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

SIM: Dual Nano SIM

Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 ab/g/n/ac, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

Colors: Mist Black, Stellar Purple

Other: Fingerprint Scanner, AR Stickers, Slow-Mo Video Recording, AI Beautification 2.1, Music on Display

Battery: 3500 mAh

OPPO F9 Price in India and Availability