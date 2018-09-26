Honor 8C specs surface online, to be launched on October 11

Earlier this month, Huawei sub-brand Honor launched the Honor 8X with 6.5-inch notched display, Kirin 710 SoC and AI dual rear cameras. And now, the company is all set to launch the Honor 8C next month which will succeed the Honor 7C that was launched back in March this year.

The Honor 8C will be launched next month on October 11. Honor made this announced through Chinese social network Weibo by sharing a poster (attached above). The poster shows the Honor 8C along with the October 11 launch date. The poster reveals that the 8C will come with a notch that was absent from the 7C. Furthermore, the poster also has text that reads “Charging Up” which probably hints at fast charging on the 8C.

The Honor 8C has also appeared on TENAA with model number BKK-TL00 with its images and specifications. The images on TENAA’s website show us that the 8C will look different than the 7C. The smartphone has a notched display along with a 3D curved back – both of which are absent from the 7C. Now the 8X does come with a notch above the display, but it is smaller than the notch on the 8C.

A retail box of the 8C has also leaked online which corroborates the design of the phone revealed through images listed on TENAA’s website. The dual rear cameras on the 8C are also placed vertically in the top-left corner as opposed to horizontal orientation on the 7C.

Speaking about the innards, the Honor 8C is powered by an octa-core processor which is clocked at 1.8 GHz and is coupled with 4 GB RAM. The smartphone features a 6.26-inch display having a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels.

The 8C runs Android 8.1 Oreo and has 64 GB of storage on-board, but, you can expand the storage up to 256 GB via microSD card.

For photography, the Honor 8C comes with dual cameras – 13 MP and 2 MP – at the back, along with an 8 MP single camera on the front. And, keeping this entire package up and running is a 3900 mAh battery which is 900 mAh bigger than the battery on 7C.

Honor 8C Specifications [Expected]

CPU: 1.8 GHz octa-core processor

1.8 GHz octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.26-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) LCD display

6.26-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) LCD display Rear Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP with LED flash

13 MP + 2 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card Colors: Blue, Black, Purple, Gold

Blue, Black, Purple, Gold Battery: 3900 mAh

We should know the pricing and availability details of Honor 8C on October 11.

Source | Via 1, 2