Razer Phone 2 press render leaks online showing off dual rear cameras and glowing logo

By Sagar Bakre
Two weeks ago, a render of the Razer Phone 2 leaked online, showing us that the smartphone would look very much similar to last year’s Razer Phone from the front. But now, another render of the Razer Phone 2 has leaked online showing us what the smartphone looks from the back.

Render of the Razer Phone 2, pictured above, has been leaked by reliable leakster Evan Blass. This render confirms that the Razer Phone 2 will look similar to the Razer Phone from the front. Like the Razer Phone, the Razer Phone 2 will also come with dual rear cameras, but, these cameras are placed in the center, instead of the top-left corner.

Razer Phone (left), Razer Phone 2 (right)

The back of the Razer Phone 2 is also home to the Razer logo, which was also present on the Razer Phone. But, unlike the Razer Phone, the Razer Phone 2 will come with a glowing logo, which is cool.

The render further shows off the antenna lines at the bottom of the phone, along with the USB Type-C port. As far as the innards are concerned, the Razer Phone 2 is expected to come with Snapdragon 845 SoC, 8 GB RAM, Android 8.1 Oreo, 512 GB internal storage, and, a Quad HD display. The smartphone is also said to come with the company’s Chrome LED effects that we have seen on other Razer products.

The Razer Phone 2 will be unveiled on October 10 where will know everything there is to know about this smartphone.

