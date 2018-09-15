Yesterday we got our first look at the Razer Phone 2 as a press render of this Razer Phone successor leaked online. The render not only showed us what the Razer Phone 2 looks like, but also hinted at October 10 launch of the phone. Well now, Razer has officially announced that the Razer Phone 2 will be launched on October 10.

Razer has sent out invites to the media for an event on October 10 where it will be unveiling the Razer Phone 2. The invite (shown above) doesn’t explicitly mention the Razer Phone 2, but it does have words “Flagship // Gaming” which hint at the launch of Razer Phone 2. Furthermore, the invite also has an outline of a device which looks similar to the Razer Phone 2. This is yet another confirmation that Razer Phone 2 will be launched on October 10.

The render of Razer Phone 2 that leaked online shows that the smartphone looks almost exactly the same as its predecessor from the front. However, there are some minor differences between the two. The Razer Phone 2 comes with slightly thicker bezels, which is kind of odd, and, there’s also a difference in alignment of the front camera. That said, while the front of the Razer Phone 2 looks almost the same as Razer Phone, it remains to be seen whether the back of Razer Phone 2 has any design changes or not.

In terms of specifications, the Razer Phone 2 is expected to come with Snapdragon 845 SoC, 8 GB RAM, Android 8.1 Oreo, 512 GB internal storage, and, a Quad HD (2560 x 1440 pixels) display. It is also rumored to come with Chrome LED effects that we see on other Razer products.

We are still more than three weeks away from the launch of Razer Phone 2, so we may get to hear more about this gaming smartphone in the coming days.

