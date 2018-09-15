WhatsApp reportedly starts working on Dark Mode

Popular instant messaging app WhatsApp has been around since 2009, and, in all these years, the app has improved a lot in terms of design and feature set. But, WhatsApp has been missing one feature that its competition Telegram has for some time now – the Dark Mode. However, if a latest report is to be believed, then we could soon have Dark Mode on WhatsApp.

I’m happy to exclusively give the good news: WhatsApp is finally working on a Dark Mode! It’s a dream 😍

There are many important secret references in recent updates! Be patient to see it out, hoping it will be FULL OLED friendly for Android phones, iPhone X and newer! — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) September 14, 2018

WABetaInfo, that has a great record of revealing details about under-development and upcoming features of WhatsApp, has said that WhatsApp has started working on Dark Mode. However, WABetaInfo didn’t say when exactly can we expect the Dark Mode to roll-out to WhatsApp.

Well, irrespective of when WhatsApp rolls out the Dark Mode to its app, it’s still good to know that Facebook-owned messaging app has finally started working on Dark Mode. WhatsApp rival Telegram already has this feature since February last year. In fact, Telegram even rolled out an update back in February this year that brought in support for Auto-Night Mode, which means the app will switch to a dark theme automatically after nightfall, or at a time preferred by the user.

Once WhatsApp rolls out the Dark Mode, it will be helpful to the users in two ways: First, the Dark Mode will help reduce strain to your eyes when you are chatting with someone at night or in low-light. Second, the Dark Mode will help conserve battery on phones that have OLED displays.

Let’s see how soon is WhatsApp able to roll-out the Dark Mode to the users, even through the beta channel. Speaking of beta channel, WhatsApp is found to be working on the ‘Swipe to Reply‘ feature for its Android app with beta version 2.18.282. However, as this feature is still under development, you may not be able to use it even if you are using the beta version 2.18.282 of Android. For those unaware, the ‘Swipe to Reply’ feature lets you quickly reply to a message by simply swiping on it, instead of having to long-press that message and tap on the quote button.