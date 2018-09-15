Earlier this week, Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi started rolling out MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM update for Redmi Y2 in India. And now, the company has started rolling out the MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM for one more smartphone in the country – the Redmi Note 5 Pro.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro was launched in India back in February this year with a starting price of ₹13,999. At launch, the Redmi Note 5 Pro was running last year’s MIUI 9 that was based on Android Nougat. However, back in June, Xiaomi started rolling out the MIUI 9.5 update for Redmi Note 5 Pro that brought in Android 8.0 Oreo to the phone. And now, after more than two months, Xiaomi has started rolling out the MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM for Redmi Note 5 Pro.

The MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM was announced back in earlier June this year alongside the launch of Redmi Y2 in India. The MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM update that’s rolling out to Redmi Note 5 Pro in India is based on Android 8.1 Oreo and carries version number 10.0.1.0(OEIFMIFH). The update weighs 580 MB in size and is rolling out over-the-air. However, Xiaomi hasn’t announced the roll-out of update yet.

The MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM for Redmi Note 5 Pro bumps up the Android security level to September 1, 2018 in addition to bringing in features like full-screen gestures, new UI, and natural sounds.

Here’s the entire changelog of MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM for Redmi Note 5 Pro:

Designed for full screen experience

All-new full screen gestures will change the way you interact with your device. They can do everything you used buttons for, except they’re faster, smarter, and more convenient.

All-new UI is tailored for full screen devices and lets the content take the front stage.

Natural sound system

You won’t get tired of natural and ever-changing sounds of MIUI.

We simplified system sounds and applied smart filters, so you’ll hear something only when you need to.

Ambient sounds of the forest, beach, drizzle, stove fire, and summer night will help you to relax and focus on what’s important.

Like we already said, this MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM update is rolling out over-the-air for Redmi Note 5 Pro in India, and, it could take at least a week or two to reach all the units. However, if you cannot wait for the update, you can check for it manually by heading over to the Settings menu.

Have you received the MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM on your Redmi Note 5 Pro?

Source