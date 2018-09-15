OPPO F9 with 6.3-inch “Waterdrop Screen” and Dual 4G VoLTE goes on sale in India, here are all the offer details

Last month, Chinese smartphone brand OPPO launched the OPPO F9 Pro in India with a price tag of ₹23,990. And two days ago, OPPO launched the OPPO F9 in India that’s priced slightly lower at ₹19,990. Well, that F9 is now available for purchase in India.

The OPPO F9, priced at ₹19,990, is available online exclusively on Flipkart. However, it can also be purchased through offline retail stores across the country. That said, the OPPO F9 is actually a toned down version of the F9 Pro. Both these smartphones are powered by Helio P60 SoC, but, the F9 Pro comes with 6 GB RAM whereas the F9 comes with 4 GB RAM.

Another difference between both these smartphones is in the camera department. The rear snappers on the F9 are the same as the ones on the F9 Pro, but, the front camera has been downgraded from 25 MP on F9 Pro to 16 MP on F9.

The OPPO F9, like the F9 Pro, comes packed with a 3500 mAh battery, but, unlike the F9 Pro, the F9 doesn’t come with VOOC Flash Charging. But, on the upside, the OPPO F9 comes with support for Dual 4G VoLTE which the OPPO F9 Pro doesn’t have. Having said that, everything else remains the same across both the phones.

OPPO F9 Specifications

CPU: 2.0 GHz Helio P60 octa-core processor

2.0 GHz Helio P60 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Operating System: ColorsOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

ColorsOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) LTPS TFT 19.5:9 display

6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) LTPS TFT 19.5:9 display Rear Camera: 16 MP (with f/1.85 aperture) + 2 MP (with f/2.4 aperture) and LED flash

16 MP (with f/1.85 aperture) + 2 MP (with f/2.4 aperture) and LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture

16 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual Nano SIM

Dual Nano SIM Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 ab/g/n/ac, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

Dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 ab/g/n/ac, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Colors: Mist Black, Stellar Purple

Mist Black, Stellar Purple Other: Fingerprint Scanner, AR Stickers, Slow-Mo Video Recording, AI Beautification 2.1, Music on Display

Fingerprint Scanner, AR Stickers, Slow-Mo Video Recording, AI Beautification 2.1, Music on Display Battery: 3500 mAh

OPPO F9 Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹19,990

₹19,990 Availability: Available online exclusively on Flipkart. Can also be purchased through offline retail stores across the country.

OPPO F9 Offers