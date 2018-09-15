How to turn on Dark Mode on YouTube [Android Guide]

Last year in May, YouTube rolled out the Dark Mode (well, Dark Theme, to be accurate) for its desktop site. And then in March this year, YouTube rolled out Dark Mode for mobile apps too, but, it was initially only available for iOS. However, earlier this month, YouTube finally rolled out the Dark Mode for all Android users. And, if you happen to be someone who doesn’t know how to turn on Dark Mode on YouTube for Android, we’ve got your back.

As soon as you turn on Dark Mode on YouTube for Android, all the app’s UI elements turn from white to black in color. And, those elements that are black turn white (or sometimes grey-ish) in color. That said, what are the benefits of turning on Dark Mode on YouTube for Android? Well, turning on the Dark Mode primarily has two benefits: First, it reduces strain to your eyes when you are using the YouTube app in low-light, or at night in total darkness. And second, it helps conserve battery on devices that have AMOLED display. If all that sounds cool to you, and if you are eager to know how to turn on Dark Mode on YouTube for Android, then read on, as we show you how to do it.

How to turn on Dark Mode on YouTube

Step 1: To turn on Dark Mode on YouTube, tap on the profile icon/avatar at the top-right corner of the YouTube app, then tap on ‘Settings’, and then tap on ‘General’.

Step 2: Now under the ‘General’ menu, you will find an option called ‘Dark theme’ along with a toggle button right next to it. To turn on Dark Mode on YouTube for Android, just tap on that toggle button next to the ‘Dark theme’ option, and voila, the Dark Mode will be turned on and a dark theme will be applied throughout the app.

Now once the Dark Mode is enabled, all the UI elements of the YouTube app be inverted from white to black, and those that are black will be inverted to white. Some UI elements may change from black to grey-ish color instead of white. You can check out the images below to get an idea.

Well that’s it. That’s how you can turn on Dark Mode on YouTube for Android. We already mentioned the benefits of enabling Dark Mode in the beginning. It helps reduce strain to your eyes, and also helps conserve the battery of your smartphone if it has an AMOLED display.

For more such tips and tricks, you can check out our ‘How-To Guides‘ section.