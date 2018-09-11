Xiaomi Redmi Y2 starts receiving MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM update in India

Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi launched the Xiaomi Redmi Y2 in India back in early June this year with a starting price of ₹9999. The Redmi Y2 was launched with MIUI 9.5 which is based on Android Oreo. Well, after more than three months from the launch, the Redmi Y2 is finally receiving the MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM in India.

MIUI 10 is successor to the MIUI 9 that was announced last year. MIUI 10 was first announced back in late May this year, and, MIUI 10 Global ROM was then announced in June in India alongside the Redmi Y2.

MIUI fans! MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM for Redmi Y2 is released. For the complete changelog & download links, check out the thread – https://t.co/z03kJzrw6D Note: The remaining devices will receive the update very soon. pic.twitter.com/Uy6bfSwmvc — MIUI India (@MIUI_India) September 10, 2018

The MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM that’s rolling out to Redmi Y2 in India carries version number 10.0.1.0(OEFMIFH) and weighs more than 500 MB in size. Well, 501 MB to be precise. The update is rolling out over-the-air and should reach all the units in a week or two. You can also check for the update manually by heading over to the Settings > About Phone > System Updates menu. If you still don’t get the OTA, you can flash the update to your device manually. You can head over to the Source link at the end of this article to download the file.

Here’s the entire changelog of MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM for Redmi Y2:

Designed for full screen experience

All-new full screen gestures will change the way you interact with your device. They can do everything you used buttons for, except they’re faster, smarter, and more convenient.

All-new UI is tailored for full screen devices and lets the content take the front stage.

Natural sound system

You won’t get tired of natural and ever-changing sounds of MIUI 10

We simplified system sounds and applied smart filters, so you’ll hear something only when you need to

Ambient sounds of the forest, beach, drizzle, stove fire, and summer night will help you to relax and focus on what’s important

Other improvements and optimizations

AI brings Portrait mode to single camera devices! Blur the background on your portrait shots and look as gorgeous as you feel

Other system apps (including Clock and Notes) got a major revamp too

While the Redmi Y2 is now receiving the MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM in India, Xiaomi has said that other devices will receive the update “very soon”.

Are you a Redmi Y2 user? Have you received the MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM already?

