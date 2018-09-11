OPPO A7X goes official with 6.3-inch water drop notch display, Helio P60 SoC and Dual Rear Cameras

Last month, Chinese smartphone brand OPPO launched four new smartphones that look similar to each other from the front – the OPPO F9, OPPO F9 Pro, OPPO R17, and, the OPPO R17 Pro. Well now, the company has launched one more smartphone that looks similar to these smartphones – the OPPO A7X.

The OPPO A7X sports a 6.3-inch display that has aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The display comes with a water drop shaped notch that we have already seen on OPPO smartphones mentioned above. That said, thanks to a display having aspect ratio of 19.5:9, the smartphone achieves a screen-to-body ratio of 90.8%.

Moving on the back, you see a gradient color design with diamond-cut patterns which is similar to what we have seen on the OPPO F9 Pro. The back of the smartphone also has a dual camera setup in the top-left corner which is a combination of one 16 MP and one 8 MP camera. On the front, you get a 16 MP selfie camera, and, both the front and rear cameras come with AI-based features like AI Portrait Mode and AI Beauty. There’s also an AI Scene Recognition feature that recognizes different scenes automatically for better photos.

Under the hood, the OPPO A7X comes with MediaTek’s Helio P60 SoC which is paired with 4 GB RAM. The smartphone runs ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo and comes with 128 GB of internal storage. Surprisingly, OPPO hasn’t shared any details regarding the battery that comes packed with the A7X. However, looking at the overall package, it’s safe to that the A7X is similar to the F9 Pro – both in terms of design and the underlying hardware.

OPPO A7X Specifications

CPU: Helio P60 octa-core processor

Helio P60 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Operating System: ColorsOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

ColorsOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) LTPS TFT 19.5:9 display

6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) LTPS TFT 19.5:9 display Rear Camera: 16 MP + 8 MP and LED flash

16 MP + 8 MP and LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP

16 MP Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 802.11, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 802.11, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Colors: Twilight Blue, Starry Purple

Twilight Blue, Starry Purple Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Battery: Unknown

OPPO A7X Price and Availability

Price: ¥1999 (around $291/₹21,145)

¥1999 (around $291/₹21,145) Availability: Goes on sale in China from September 14

Source