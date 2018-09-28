Realme teams up with Gameloft for Realme Championship 2018 in India, here’s what the winners will get

Realme, a smartphone brand that made its debut in India as an online-only sub-brand of OPPO, launched two new smartphones in the country yesterday at an event in Noida – the Realme 2 Pro and the Realme C1. However, in addition to launching two new smartphones in the country, Realme also announced a gaming competition called Realme Championship 2018 in India.

Realme has teamed up with game publisher Gameloft for the Realme Championship 2018 in India. As evident from the name, the Realme Championship 2018 is a gaming tournament. It starts from October 1, 2018 and ends on October 5, 2018.

To participate in the Realme Championship 2018, you have to play Asphalt 8. Once you open the game, tap on the ‘Events’ tab, and then on ‘Realme Championship’. The tournament is open to both Android and iOS users, and, needless to say, the winners will be decided based on the total number of points scored by them by playing the game.

The player who comes first will be awarded ₹50,000 along with one Realme 2 Pro 8 GB RAM variant that’s priced at ₹17,990. The second winner will be awarded ₹30,000 and one Realme 2 Pro 6 GB RAM variant that’s priced at ₹15,990. The third winner will be awarded ₹20,000 and one Realme 2 Pro 4 GB RAM variant that’s priced at ₹13,990. Winners ranked 4 to 10 will be awarded one Realme 2 Pro 4 GB RAM variant.

This Realme Championship is only open to Indian citizens. That said, if you have got the skills at Asphalt 8, now is the right time to put them to use and get some prizes.

Download Link: Asphalt 8 for Android | Asphalt 8 for iOS