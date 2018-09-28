Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro goes official with Snapdragon 636 SoC and Quad Cameras

Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi recently launched the Mi 8 Lite and Mi 8 Pro smartphones. And now, the company has unveiled the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro that we have been hearing of since the past few weeks.

The Redmi Note 6 Pro looks like the Redmi Note 5 Pro. Even some of the hardware under the hood is same, but, there are some differences. Like the Redmi Note 5 Pro, the Redmi Note 6 Pro is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 SoC. It is paired with 4 GB RAM and comes with 64 GB of storage on-board.

The smartphone flaunts a 6.26-inch display that has aspect ratio of 19:9 and a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. And, unlike the Redmi Note 5 Pro, the Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with a notch up top. That said, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with quad cameras – two each on the front and back. This makes Redmi Note 6 Pro the first Xiaomi smartphone to come with quad cameras.

The dual camera setup at the back is a combination of one 12 MP and one 5 MP camera. The 12 MP camera is a primary camera and comes with 1.4 μm pixel size, whereas, the 5 MP secondary camera is used for capturing depth information that aids in taking photos with bokeh effects (blurred background).

Talking about the dual camera setup on the front, it consists of one 20 MP and one 2 MP camera The 20 MP primary camera has a pixel size of 1.8 μm. The cameras on the Redmi Note 6 Pro also come with AI-based features like AI Portrait Mode, AI Scene Detection, and AI Dynamic Bokeh.

Lastly, the Redmi Note 6 Pro comes packed with a 4000 mAh battery that Xiaomi says can last up to days.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB GPU: Adreno 509

Adreno 509 Operating System: MIUI based on Android 8.1 Oreo

MIUI based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.26-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) 19:9 display with 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass, 1500:1 contrast ratio and 500 nits brightness

6.26-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) 19:9 display with 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass, 1500:1 contrast ratio and 500 nits brightness Rear Camera: 12 MP (f/1.9 aperture, 1.4 μm pixel size) Dual Pixel Autofocus + 5 MP with Electronic Image Stabilization, AI Portrait 2.0, AI Dynamic Bokeh, AI Scene Detection and LED flash

12 MP (f/1.9 aperture, 1.4 μm pixel size) Dual Pixel Autofocus + 5 MP with Electronic Image Stabilization, AI Portrait 2.0, AI Dynamic Bokeh, AI Scene Detection and LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP (f/2.0 aperture, 1.8 μm pixel size) + 2 MP

20 MP (f/2.0 aperture, 1.8 μm pixel size) + 2 MP Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

Expandable via microSD card SIM: Dual

Dual Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Full Screen Gestures

Fingerprint Scanner, Full Screen Gestures Colors: Black, Blue, Rose Gold

Black, Blue, Rose Gold Battery: 4000 mAh

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Price and Availability

Price: ฿6990 ($215/₹15,670)

฿6990 ($215/₹15,670) Availability: Available in Thailand. No word on availability in other markets

