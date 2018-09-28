Motorola One Power Hands-on [Images]

Not so long ago, Motorola released the new Moto G series in India and we saw their latest devices, the Moto G6, and the Moto G6 Plus. Now the company has released a new smartphone in India tagged as Android One. The Motorola One Power is an Android One smartphone based off on the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC and priced at Rs 15,999.

Motorola One Power Specifications

Display: 6.2-inch Max Vision IPS display, Full HD+ resolution (2246 x 1080 pixels), 19:9 aspect ratio, 450 nits brightness

6.2-inch Max Vision IPS display, Full HD+ resolution (2246 x 1080 pixels), 19:9 aspect ratio, 450 nits brightness Software: Android 8.1 Oreo (upgradeable to Android 9.0 Pie)

Android 8.1 Oreo (upgradeable to Android 9.0 Pie) Protection: P2i Water-Repellent Coating

P2i Water-Repellent Coating Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, at the back

Yes, at the back Face Unlock: Yes

Yes CPU: Up to 1.8 GHz octa-core Kryo 260 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, 14nm FinFET, 64-bit

Up to 1.8 GHz octa-core Kryo 260 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, 14nm FinFET, 64-bit GPU: Adreno 509

Adreno 509 Memory: 4 GB RAM, LPDDR4

4 GB RAM, LPDDR4 Storage: 64 GB internal, up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

64 GB internal, up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) Main Camera: Dual cameras 16 MP + 5 MP, Portrait Mode, 4K Video Recording, LED flash

Dual cameras 16 MP + 5 MP, Portrait Mode, 4K Video Recording, LED flash Selfie Camera: 12 MP, Portrait Mode, LED flash

12 MP, Portrait Mode, LED flash Connectivity: USB Type-C, 3.5 mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS

USB Type-C, 3.5 mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS Cellular: 4G LTE, 2x nano SIM (GSM), dual-VoLTE

4G LTE, 2x nano SIM (GSM), dual-VoLTE Other: Dolby Audio, Google Lens, Widevine L1 Certification,

Dolby Audio, Google Lens, Widevine L1 Certification, Battery: 5,000 mAh with 15W TurboPower Charging

5,000 mAh with 15W TurboPower Charging Price: ₹15,999

₹15,999 Availability: From October 5, Flipkart exclusive

Motorola One Power takes on the Nokia 6.1 Plus and the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro. The specs on the list are a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 which powers the same devices we just mentioned. However, the main highlight of the phone is that it’s an Android One device which is likely going to compete with these Android One phones – Nokia 6.1 Plus as well as the Xiaomi Mi A2.

The Motorola One Power sports a 6.2-inch Max Vision IPS display with a resolution of Full HD+ (2246 x 1080 pixels) and a wide notch that holds a 12 MP selfie camera, proximity sensor, and earpiece.

The design is pretty much solid, the back is made from aluminum body, however, the sides are plastic. You may find the design better on some phones like the Honor Play and the Xiaomi’s Mi A2 which are completely metal. Anyways, the sides are curved which will provide you with a better grip.

There is a dual camera setup on the rear side featuring 16 MP + 5 MP sensors that will give you bokeh-style photographs. On the other side, you get a 12 MP selfie camera that too takes bokeh-style photos. Motorola didn’t offer much options in the camera, you have a professional mode, depth mode, and it shoots 4K videos at 30fps.

The fingerprint scanner is moved to the back carrying the Motorola moniker on it, unlike the Moto G6 and G6 Plus that come with a front mounted scanner. There’s the Android One tag down below which shows that this is an Android One device.

Android One smartphones run on stock interface Android and come with the promise of two years of Android version updates and three years of security updates. The Motorola One Power runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with Moto additions such as the Moto Display and the Moto Actions that includes the twist to open the camera and chop twice to turn on the flashlight.

On the specs side, the Motorola One Power is hooked up with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC clocked at 1.8 GHz and coupled with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage that expands via microSD card (dedicated slot).

The Motorola One Power ships with a huge 5,000 mAh battery being one of the primary highlights and it lasts up to 2 days according to the company. The device also ships with a Turbo Charger rated 12V, 1.5A for fast charging.

No, you don’t get a dual-VoLTE option on the phone, the dual SIM tray supports one 4G SIM at a time even though the Qualcomm chip inside supports the functionality. We are not sure whether Motorola will fix it with an OTA update, but as far as you are using the phone for the dual-VoLTE feature, you should pick something that supports it.

The bottom offers a USB Type-C port, loudspeakers, and a microphone. The top offers a 3.5 mm audio jack and another noise cancellation microphone.

For the price it holds, we think this is quite a nice deal if you want a phone with stock Android, decent performance, and a long lasting battery. Comment down below what do you think of the Motorola One Power.

We have shared the unboxing of the Motorola One Power on our YouTube channel, take a look.