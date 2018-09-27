The wait is over, Realme 2 Pro has been launched in India and this is the pro variant of the Realme 2 with bumped up specs. The Realme 2 Pro now comes in 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, features a fullscreen dewdrop notched display, Snapdragon 660 SoC and dual cameras.

The Realme 2 Pro sports a 6.3-inch IPS display with a dewdrop notch at the top for a full-screen experience. The screen uses a Full HD+ panel (2340 x 1080 pixels) unlike the Realme 2 which was stuck with the HD+ panel. The back of the phone has a glass-like design but no diamond-cut or polygonal patterns can be seen and there is a fingerprint scanner as well.

Talking about the specifications of the Realme 2 Pro, it is powered by an upper-midrange Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 which is equivalent to the 1st gen Realme 1’s CPU i.e. MediaTek’s Helio P60 while the Realme 2 uses an inferior Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 with HD+ display.

Furthermore, the Snapdragon 660 chip is laced with up to a massive 8 GB LPDDR4 RAM and Adreno 512 GPU. The base variant offers 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage, another variant with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage and the top variant comes in 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. The storage can be expanded via microSD card up to 256 GB.

On the software and battery front, the Realme 2 Pro uses the OPPO’s ColorOS 5.2 interface based on the Android 8.1 Oreo. The battery is increased 3,500 mAh capacity as compared to the Realme 2 and comes with fast charging support.

For imaging, the Realme 2 Pro offers a dual camera on the rear side, 16 MP f/1.7 + 2 MP with support for Portrait Mode. The front side offers 16 MP selfie camera with Portrait mode and face unlock.

The price for the GB RAM and GB storage variant is priced at Rs 13,990, for the 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage is 15,990 and for the top variant i.e. 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage is Rs 17,990. It will be available exclusively on Flipkart, sale starts from 11th October 00:00 hours.

Realme also launched its budget smartphone C1 with a price of Rs 6,999.

Realme 2 Pro Specifications

Display: 6.3-inch IPS display, Dewdrop notch, Full HD+ resolution (2340 x 1080 pixels), 19:9 aspect ratio

Yes, at the back CPU: Up to 1.8 GHz octa-core Kryo 260 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, 14nm FinFET, 64-bit

Micro USB, 3.5 mm, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS Battery: 3,500 mAh

Realme 2 Pro Price in India and Availability