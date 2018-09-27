Earlier this month, at an event in New Delhi, Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi launched three new smartphones in India – the Redmi 6, Redmi 6A and the Redmi 6 Pro. Now today, at an event in Bangalore, Xiaomi has launched its fitness band in the country – the Xiaomi Mi Band 3.

The Mi Band 3 was first launched in China back in late May this year and is the successor to the Mi Band 2that was launched back in June 2016. We have shared our hands-on with the Xiaomi Mi Band 3. The Mi Band 3 features a 0.78-inch OLED touchscreen display that has a resolution of 128 x 80 pixels. This display not only shows you the time and date but also shows other information like messages and notifications from different apps.

In addition to that, the OLED display on the Mi Band 3 shows you incoming calls so that you don’t have to take your phone out of the pocket to see who’s calling. Not just that, the Mi Band 3 also lets you accept or reject the call. However, it’s needless to say that you have to keep the Mi Band 3 connected to your phone through Bluetooth to be able to perform these functions.

That being said, as the Mi Band 3 is a fitness band, it comes with features like motion tracking and health management. Furthermore, it also tracks different activities like walking, sleeping and running. Apart from that, the Mi Band 3 also features a heart rate sensor that monitors your heart rate.

The Mi Band 3 comes with a 110 mAh battery which Xiaomi says can offer up to 20 days of backup. The band is also water resistant up to 50 meters which means you can keep it strapped to your wrist when going for a shower or a swim.

Xiaomi Mi Band 3 Specifications

Display: 0.78-inch OLED display, UV coated, scratch resistant

0.78-inch OLED display, UV coated, scratch resistant Protection: IP67 Certified, Dust and Water resistant, 5ATM (up to 50m)

IP67 Certified, Dust and Water resistant, 5ATM (up to 50m) Features & Connectivity: Heart rate sensor, Improved tracking algorithm, Sleep Tracking, Step Counter with improved pedometer algorithm, Bluetooth 4.2, Power-efficient accelerometer

Heart rate sensor, Improved tracking algorithm, Sleep Tracking, Step Counter with improved pedometer algorithm, Bluetooth 4.2, Power-efficient accelerometer Band Material: Thermoplastic Elastomer (Dow Corning TPSiV), Aluminum Alloy, 157 mm – 205 mm (Adjustable length)

Thermoplastic Elastomer (Dow Corning TPSiV), Aluminum Alloy, 157 mm – 205 mm (Adjustable length) Battery: 110 mAh Li-Po (non-removable), 20-day battery life, 2 hours charging time

110 mAh Li-Po (non-removable), 20-day battery life, 2 hours charging time OS Compatibility: Android 4.4, iOS 9.0 or above

Android 4.4, iOS 9.0 or above Box Contents: Mi Band 3, Strap, USB Charger, User Manual

Mi Band 3, Strap, USB Charger, User Manual Weight: 20 grams (9 grams sensor, 11 grams strap)

Xiaomi Mi Band 3 Price in India and Availability

Price: Rs 1,999

Rs 1,999 Availability: Goes on sale tomorrow i.e. 28th September 2018, available on Amazon India and Mi.com

Here’s our unboxing video of the Mi Band 3 down below.

Sagar Bakre contributed to this article.