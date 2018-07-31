Xiaomi Mi Band 3 Hands-on [Images]

The Mi Bands are a range of affordable fitness bands from Xiaomi and this is the third generation of the Mi Band. The Mi Band 3 offers a whole lot of features in it like the heart rate sensor, calories burned, step counter, and it’s IP67 water resistant up to 50m and it is currently priced at 179 CNY which is equivalent to Rs 1,800 in India.

Xiaomi Mi Band 3 Specifications

Display: 0.78-inch OLED display, UV coated, scratch resistant

0.78-inch OLED display, UV coated, scratch resistant Protection: IP67 Certified, Dust and Water resistant, 5ATM (up to 50m)

IP67 Certified, Dust and Water resistant, 5ATM (up to 50m) Features & Connectivity: Heart rate sensor, Improved tracking algorithm, Sleep Tracking, Step Counter with improved pedometer algorithm, Bluetooth 4.2, Power-efficient accelerometer

Heart rate sensor, Improved tracking algorithm, Sleep Tracking, Step Counter with improved pedometer algorithm, Bluetooth 4.2, Power-efficient accelerometer Band Material: Thermoplastic Elastomer (Dow Corning TPSiV), Aluminum Alloy, 157 mm – 205 mm (Adjustable length)

Thermoplastic Elastomer (Dow Corning TPSiV), Aluminum Alloy, 157 mm – 205 mm (Adjustable length) Battery: 110 mAh Li-Po (non-removable), 20-day battery life, 2 hours charging time

110 mAh Li-Po (non-removable), 20-day battery life, 2 hours charging time OS Compatibility: Android 4.4, iOS 9.0 or above

Android 4.4, iOS 9.0 or above Box Contents: Mi Band 3, Strap, USB Charger, User Manual

Mi Band 3, Strap, USB Charger, User Manual Weight: 20 grams (9 grams sensor, 11 grams strap)

20 grams (9 grams sensor, 11 grams strap) Price: 179 CNY (~$30 OR Rs 1,800)

Xiaomi is yet to bring the Mi Band 3 in India, this is the Chinese variant and it is likely the same for the Indian market. The pricing will be close to the previous generation band, it’s for those who want a fitness tracker on a budget.

Talking about the Mi Band 3 features, it shows the date and time and date, the weather forecast, messages, calls, emails and other supported notifications. These features are similar to a smartwatch, but the information is displayed on a tiny 0.78-inch OLED screen. It is also IP67 certified and 5ATM waterproof (50m) means you can take it for swimming.

The heart rate, steps count, distance covered, calories burned, sleep cycle and other information can be accessed by installing the Mi Fit app on your smartphone and pairing the Mi Band 3 to it via Bluetooth.

In the box, it comes with Mi Band 3 sensor, an adjustable thermoplastic elastomer strap, USB charger, and a user guide.

In terms of design, the Mi Band 3 has a black color curvy body and glossy surface on the display due to which the visibility under sunlight might be difficult. The design has been changed significantly when we compare to the predecessor Mi Band 2.

There is a capacitive touch button just like the previous bands, but it’s built under the display. The information can be accessed by tapping the touch button on the Mi Band 3. Our unit displays Chinese text since it was bought directly from China. Nevertheless, the language can be changed to English under the settings.

On the bottom, there’s a heart rate sensor alongside the Mi branding. On one side, you will see the charging pins that connect to the provided USB charger

The MI Bands are also known for its long-lasting battery life, the Mi band 3 offers a 110 mAh battery and it’s increased to an extent (70 mAh on predecessor). To charge the sensor, you need to take it out from the strap and plug in the provided USB charger.

The Mi Band 3 is suitable for all the basic fitness tracking activities like heart rate, steps counts, calories burnt, distance traveled, sleep cycle, as well as sync with your phone to notify you for calls, SMS, alarms. You can wait for the Mi Band 3 to be released in India or buy from China marketplace.

Share your views in the comments below.