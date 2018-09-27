Alongside the Realme 2 Pro smartphone, the company also announced a new phone named Realme C1. The Realme C1 is a budget smartphone priced at Rs 6,999 and competes with the Xiaomi’s Redmi 6 as well as the Honor 7A.

What’s surprising is it packs a midrange octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC which can be found on the Realme 2 itself. The chip is further paired with the Adreno 506 GPU for gaming. There’s 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage that can be expandable via a dedicated microSD slot.

The Realme C1 uses a glass-like design and features a notch on the 6.2-inch IPS display protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The display further carries a resolution of HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) and 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone misses out on the fingerprint scanner just like the Realme 1.

Another major highlight of the Realme C1 is the dual cameras 13 MP + 2 MP (f/2.2 + f/2.4). There is a 5 MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture. The cameras support AI features such as AI beautification 2.0, AR stickers, and portrait mode meaning it can achieve the bokeh effect in the photos.

The Realme C1 runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with ColorOS 5.1 interface on top. It is powered by a huge 4,230 mAh battery that can offer up to 44 hours of talk time as per the company.

Realme C1 Specifications

Display: 6.2-inch IPS display, Dewdrop notch, HD+ resolution (1520 x 1080 pixels), 19:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 3

N/A CPU: Up to 1.8 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 450, 14nm FinFET, 64-bit

Realme C1 Price in India and Availability