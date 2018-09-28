Lenovo Cardio Plus HX03W – Hands-on [Images]

Other than smartphones and laptops, the Chinese tech giant Lenovo has launched the Lenovo Cardio Plus HX03W smart band in India. Lenovo has further expanded its portfolio of wearables in India, earlier the company has the two smart bands in the country and they were Lenovo HX03 Cardio and Lenovo HX03F Spectra. Now we have the Lenovo Cardio Plus HX03W with new features onboard.

Lenovo Cardio Plus HX03W Specifications

Display: 0.96-inch full-screen OLED display, touch button

0.96-inch full-screen OLED display, touch button Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.2 LE (compatible with Android 4.4 or later and iOS 8.0 or later)

Bluetooth 4.2 LE (compatible with Android 4.4 or later and iOS 8.0 or later) Sensors: Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracker

Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracker Features: IP68 dust and water resistance, Activity Tracker, Sedentary Reminder, USB Direct Charger

IP68 dust and water resistance, Activity Tracker, Sedentary Reminder, USB Direct Charger Colors: Black, Red, Blue, Orange

Black, Red, Blue, Orange Price: Rs 1,999

Rs 1,999 Availability: From 9th September 2018 exclusively on Amazon India

The Lenovo Cardio Plus features Information Notifier, All day activity and Sleep Monitoring, and Heart Rate Monitoring. It has an IP68 certification meaning it can resist dust and immersion under water up to 50 meters for 30 minutes.

It’s mainly a fitness tracker that tracks all the fitness activities like step counts, distance covered, calories burned, sleep cycle, as well as monitor heart rates. Another slender feature it comes with is the anti-sleep mode which will help you to stay active and not fall asleep.

Spec-wise, the Lenovo Cardio Plus HX03W sports a 0.96-inch OLED full-screen display. The display isn’t bright and visibility outdoors is poor. Rivals like Xiaomi Mi Band 3 have better screen outdoor visibility. The screen is aided by a touch button at the bottom that works for navigating the band by a single tap and tap-and-hold functions.

Surprisingly, the band doesn’t come with a charging cable, the USB port is directly provided on the band so you don’t need any cables, just plug in directly to the laptop port or charger and charge the device. The bands are detachable which means you can change the strap with a color of your liking.

The Lenovo Cardio Plus HX03W can be paired with any smartphone having Lenovo Health app installed. It is compatible with Android 4.4 or later and iOS 8.0 or later. Our unboxing and hands-on video will show you what information the Lenovo Healthy app shows when paired.

The Lenovo Cardio Plus HX03W also lets you share your sports data with ease on Facebook and Twitter. Also, Lenovo has released a revamped version of its fitness app called Lenovo Life which helps users to keep a tab of their daily activities.

The Lenovo Cardio Plus HX03W come in four colors – Black, Red, Blue, and Orange. The price starts from Rs 1,999 and is available from 9th September 2018 exclusively on Amazon India. The Lenovo Cardio Plus HX03W competes with the same priced Xiaomi Mi Band 3 which is recently launched in India. Let us know what you think of this smart band down in the comments below.