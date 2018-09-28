LG V40 ThinQ appears on benchmarking site confirming key specs

South Korean tech giant LG is all set to unveil the LG V40 ThinQ next month on October 3, and, thanks to the leaked renders, we already know what this upcoming LG flagship will look like. Specifications of the V40 ThinQ have also leaked, but now, the smartphone has passed through a popular benchmarking site, confirming some of its key specs.

The LG V40 ThinQ has appeared on popular benchmarking site Geekbench. It has been listed on Geekbench with model number LM-V405. The Geekbench listing reveals that the V40 ThinQ is powered by Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 845 SoC which is found in majority of flagships launched this year. The chip is further paired with 6 GB RAM, and, the smartphone is running Android 8.1 Oreo.

The V40 ThinQ appearing on Geekbench with Android 8.1 Oreo does mean that the smartphone will run 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. Of course, there are chances that the V40 ThinQ might run Android Pie out-of-the-box, but those chances are very slim. Well, if LG launches the V40 ThinQ with Oreo, we hope that it will roll-out the Android Pie update very soon.

The V40 ThinQ also made a score of 2397 and 8054 points in Geekbench’s single and multi-core tests respectively. Well, the V40 ThinQ appearing on Geekbench also corroborates the previously leaked specs. You can check out the leaked specs of V40 ThinQ down below.

LG V40 ThinQ Specifications [Expected]

Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor RAM: 6 GB

Adreno 630 Operating System: Android Oreo or Android Pie

6.4-inch QHD+ 19.5:9 P-OLED display Rear Camera: 12 MP (f/1.5 aperture, 1.4µm pixel size) + 16 MP (f/1.9 aperture, 1.0µm pixel size) + 12 MP (f/2.4 aperture, 1.0µm pixel size) with telephoto lens, wide-angle lens, Smart CAM and LED flash

8 MP + 5 MP Internal Storage: 64/128 GB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, IP68 dust and water resistance, Quad DAC, Boombox Stereo Speaker

