The OnePlus 6T is expected to launch next month on October 17, and, it will probably go on sale after a week from its launch. But, if you are a die-hard fan of OnePlus smartphones, and couldn’t wait to get your hands on the upcoming OnePlus 6T, we have a good news for you.

OnePlus has announced ‘The Lab – OnePlus 6T Edition’. As a part of this, OnePlus will send in the review units of the OnePlus 6T to 10 people who will then have to share their “detailed unboxing impressions and in-depth review” of the 6T with the OnePlus Community.

If you want to be one of the first ones to get your hands on the OnePlus 6T, you can click here to apply for ‘The Lab – OnePlus 6T Edition’. If you are selected, OnePlus will send in a review unit of the OnePlus 6T to you.

“We’re as excited as you are, especially about bringing the Lab to you today. Last time, we sent out devices to some of the most passionate and knowledgeable members of our community. You shared your ideas and we listened. You, as a part of our OnePlus Community, helped design a device that fits into your world. Together, we’ve generated thousands of ideas and made products together.” said OnePlus in a post on OnePlus Forums.

The OnePlus 6T is expected to launch in India next month on October 17. For those unaware, the OnePlus 6T will be a mid-cycle refresh to the OnePlus 6 that was launched back in May this year. Being a T variant, the innards of the OnePlus 6T are likely to remain the same. However, the design of the OnePlus 6T will be a bit different than the design of the OnePlus 6.

Unlike the OnePlus 6 that came with iPhone X-like notch, the OnePlus 6T will come with a notch having the shape of a waterdrop. Furthermore, the 6T will also be coming with an in-display fingerprint scanner instead of the conventional fingerprint scanner that the OnePlus 6 has on its back below the dual cameras. Another difference between the 6 and 6T is that the former came with a 3.5 mm headphone jack, however, OnePlus decided to remove the headphone jack from the OnePlus 6T in favor of “improved battery life”.

Expect to hear more and more about the OnePlus 6T in the coming days as we inch closer to its launch.