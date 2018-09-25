After launching the OnePlus 6 back in May this year, Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus is all set to launch the OnePlus 6T. While OnePlus hasn’t revealed the launch date of OnePlus 6T yet, the company is expected to launch this smartphone next month on October 17. And now, an alleged invite that has leaked out of China tells us when the OnePlus 6T will be launched in India.

An invite (shown below) to the launch event of OnePlus 6T in India has leaked online which reveals that the smartphone will be launched in India on October 17. The invite also has the tagline “Unlock The Speed” which probably hints at the in-display fingerprint scanner that’s confirmed to make an appearance on the 6T.

Apart from the date and tagline, this invite doesn’t reveal anything else. But, it’s worth noting that the OnePlus 6 was launched at a global event in London on May 16, and was then launched on May 17 in India. If OnePlus decides to do the same with 6T, we can expect the smartphone to be launched for global markets on October 16, with India launch on October 17.

That said, a screenshot shared by OnePlus confirming the presence of in-display fingerprint scanner on 6T also hinted at October 17 launch of the phone.

The OnePlus 6T is a mid-cycle refresh to OnePlus 6 and it is expected to look similar to the OPPO R17 because of the waterdrop-shaped notch and the lack of regular fingerprint scanner on the back. Key specifications on the 6T are expected to be the same as that of OnePlus 6, but, we could see improvements to the camera department.

In addition to confirming in-display fingerprint scanner on OnePlus 6T, OnePlus has also confirmed removal of 3.5 mm headphone jack from the phone in favor of “improved battery life”. Hence, we may see the 6T coming with a slightly larger battery.

We expect to hear more about the OnePlus 6T in the coming days as we inch closer to the expected launch date. Oh, and yes, take that launch invite with a pinch of salt, as it doesn’t come from a reliable source.

