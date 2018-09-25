Amazon brings Prime Reading for Prime Members in India; Offers eBooks, comics and more

E-commerce giant Amazon introduced its Prime Membership in India back in 2016. With Prime subscription, customers get access to Prime Video, Prime Music, free one-day and two-day delivery, and, exclusive access to top deals. Well now, Prime Members get access to one more service with their subscription – Prime Reading.

JUST LAUNCHED: Prime Reading! Read as much as you want from hundreds of eligible eBooks, comics and more (T&Cs Apply.) Learn More: https://t.co/fnDxXeWg83 #PrimeReading #ReadAnytimeAnywhere #AmazonKindle pic.twitter.com/8NJIneM8H6 — Amazon Kindle India (@KindleIndia) September 25, 2018

Amazon has launched Prime Reading in India which was first launched in 2016 in the US. Just like Prime Music offers access to different music, Prime Video offers access to different TV shows and movies, Prime Reading offers access to different eBooks, comics and more.

If you already have Amazon Prime subscription, you don’t have to pay anything extra for Prime Reading. You can read the eBooks for free from the catalogue that includes literature, fiction, science fiction, non-fiction, and more. Prime Reading also includes eBooks in Indian languages. You can explore the catalogue by clicking here.

To access Prime Reading, you don’t necessarily need a Kindle device. It can be accessed by simply downloading the Kindle app on your Android/iOS device, PC or Mac. Those who use lower-end Android smartphones can also access Prime Reading by installing the Kindle Lite app on their smartphone that was launched in India back in late May this year.

Commenting on the launch of Prime Reading, Akshay Sahi, Director and Head of Prime, Amazon India, said, “Amazon Prime already offers members great value with free, fast delivery, streaming of movies, TV series, music and lots more. Prime Reading is yet another offering for Prime members to help make their everyday life better and more fun.“

“Prime Reading builds the habit of reading. Prime members can now read their favourite titles at no additional cost by conveniently downloading and reading ebooks within minutes. They can discover and read new and bestselling titles from a variety of authors at no additional cost.” said Rajiv Mehta, Country Manager, Kindle India.

Like we said, Prime Reading is a part of Amazon Prime subscription. If you don’t have it, you can buy it for ₹129/month or ₹999/year. You can click here to know more about Amazon Prime subscription.

Download Link: Amazon Kindle for Android | Amazon Kindle for iOS | Amazon Kindle Lite for Android