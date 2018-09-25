Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi announced MIUI 10 back in late May this year in China. And then in June at an event in India, Xiaomi announced MIUI 10 Global ROM. The company has already rolled out the MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM for Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Y2/S2, Mi 5, Mi 6, Mi 8, Mi MIX, Mi MIX 2, Mi MIX 2S, Mi Note 2 and Redmi 5 Plus. And now, the company has released update schedule for the roll-out of MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM for other Xiaomi smartphones.

Xiaomi on its Mi Community has revealed which smartphones will get the MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM update in the coming months. Of course, the company didn’t share any exact date of roll-out, but, the time frame shared by the company does give an idea of when to expect the update.

These smartphones will get MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM in mid-October:

Mi Note 3

Redmi 6

Redmi 6A

Mi 5s

Mi 5s Plus

Mi Max

Mi Max Prime

Mi Max 2

Redmi Note 4 / 4X (Qualcomm)

Redmi 4X

Redmi 4A

Redmi 5A

Redmi 5

Redmi Note 5A

Redmi Note 5A Prime

These smartphones will get MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM in the beginning of November:

Mi 3

Mi 4

Redmi Note 3 Qualcomm

Redmi Note 3 Special Edition

Redmi 3S / 3X

Redmi Note 4 MTK

Redmi 4 Prime

With MIUI 10, you get new full-screen gesture navigation, new UI, new recents screen with vertical scrolling, natural sounds, AI-based Portrait Mode (for both single and dual camera smartphones), and more. We will apprise you when Xiaomi starts rolling out MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM for the above smartphones in India.

Do you own any of the aforementioned Xiaomi smartphones? Has your Xiaomi smartphone received the MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM already? If yes, how has your experience been so far?