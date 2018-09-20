Xiaomi rolls out MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM for Mi 5 and Mi MIX 2 in India

Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi is slowly rolling out the MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM for its smartphones in India. Last week, the company rolled out MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM for Redmi Y2 and Redmi Note 5 Pro in India. And now, two more smartphones are receiving the MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM in India – the Mi 5 and the Mi MIX 2.

The MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM was announced back in early June this year. The update that’s rolling out to Mi 5 carries version number 10.0.1.0.OAAMIFH, and, the update that’s rolling out to Mi MIX 2 carries version number 10.0.2.0.ODEMIFH.

The Mi 5 was launched in India back in March 2016 with a price tag of ₹24,999 and MIUI 7 that was based on Android Marshmallow. On the other hand, the Mi MIX 2 was launched in India last year in October with a price tag of ₹35,999 and MIUI 9 based on Android Nougat.

Here’s the entire changelog of MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM for Mi 5 and Mi MIX 2:

Designed for full screen experience

All-new full screen gestures will change the way you interact with your device. They can do everything you used buttons for, except they’re faster, smarter, and more convenient.

All-new UI is tailored for full screen devices and lets the content take the front stage.

Natural sound system

You won’t get tired of natural and ever-changing sounds of MIUI 10

We simplified system sounds and applied smart filters, so you’ll hear something only when you need to

Ambient sounds of the forest, beach, drizzle, stove fire, and summer night will help you to relax and focus on what’s important

Other improvements and optimizations

AI brings Portrait mode to single camera devices! Blur the background on your portrait shots and look as gorgeous as you feel

Other system apps (including Clock and Notes) got a major revamp too

The MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM is rolling out over-the-air for both the Mi 5 and Mi MIX 2, and should reach all the units within a week or two. But, if you can’t wait for the update notification to pop-up on your phone, you can install the update manually by downloading the ROM from the Source links below.

