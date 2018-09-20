Xiaomi launching Mi Band 3 in India on September 27

Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi has scheduled an event next week on September 27 in India where it is expected to launch multiple products in the country for a “Smarter Living”. Xiaomi hasn’t revealed exactly which devices it’s going to launch on that day, but, the company has now confirmed that one of those devices will be the Mi Band 3.

Manu Jain – Global VP of Xiaomi and MD of Xiaomi India – has confirmed that Xiaomi will be launching the Mi Band 3 in India on September 27. Of course, Jain didn’t explicitly mention the Mi Band 3, but, he did say that they are launching the “next Mi Band in India” next week, which hints at the Mi Band 3.

Exactly 1 year ago we launched a new fitness band – Mi Band HRX! Within a short period, it became the No. 1 wearable device in India. Excited that we are about to launch the next #MiBand in India next week 🤗 Which other products do you think we'll launch on 27th? @XiaomiIndia pic.twitter.com/3G9P9SEtwh — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) September 19, 2018

Back in September last year, Xiaomi launched the Mi Band HRX Edition in India with a price tag of ₹1299. And now, after a year, Xiaomi is all set to launch the Mi Band 3 in India, which was first launched in China back in late May this year.

Xiaomi Mi Band 3 Features

0.78-inch OLED capacitive screen having a resolution of 128 x 80 pixels

Receive app and call notifications

Water resistant up to 50 meters

Heart Rate Monitoring

Activity Tracking (walking, running, sleeping and more)

Motion Tracking

Health Management

NFC

110 mAh battery (offers up to 20 days of backup)

There are two variants of Mi Band 3 – one that comes with NFC, and the other that comes without it. The NFC variant was launched in China at a price of ¥199 (around ₹2088), whereas the non-NFC variant was launched at a price of ¥169 (₹1773). Let’s see how much the Mi Band 3 will be priced in India.

In addition to the Mi Band 3, Xiaomi will also be launching a new Mi Air Purifier, among other products.