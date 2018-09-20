iVOOMi iPro Android Oreo (Go Edition) smartphone launched in India with 4.85-inch 18:9 “shatterproof” display

Chinese smartphone brand iVOOMi launched the iVOOMi i2 Lite in India back in early July this year with dual rear cameras, dual 4G VoLTE and 4000 mAh battery. Now today, iVOOMi has further expanded its portfolio of smartphones in India with the launch of iVOOMi iPro.

The iVOOMi iPro is an Android Oreo (Go Edition) smartphone, which means it runs Android Go that’s based on Android Oreo. For those unaware, Android Go is a lightweight version of Android that’s specially developed for smartphones with weak hardware like 1 GB or less amount of RAM, and 8 GB or less amount of internal storage.

Being an Android Go smartphone, the iVOOMi iPro also comes with specially designed Google apps like Google Go, Google Assistant Go, YouTube Go, Google Maps Go, Gmail Go and Files Go. You can click here to know more about Android Oreo (Go Edition).

The iVOOMi iPro sports a 4.95-inch display that has aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 960 x 480 pixels. iVOOMi says that the display on iPro is shatterproof, which means it shouldn’t break after falling on floor. But, considering the price of this phone, we are a bit skeptical about the display being “shatterproof”.

Having said that, the iVOOMi iPro is powered by MediaTek’s MTK6737 quad-core processor which is coupled with 1 GB RAM. The smartphone comes with 8 GB of internal storage, but don’t worry, as you can expand the smartphone up to 128 GB via microSD card.

For photography, the iVOOMi iPro comes with 5 MP snappers both on the front and back, along with features like 6-Level Face Beauty and AR Emoji. The smartphone doesn’t come with fingerprint scanner, but it does come with Face Unlock that lets you unlock the smartphone using your face.

The iVOOMi iPro ships with a 2000 mAh battery that keeps the lights on, and it’s offered in three colors – Indie Blue, Matte Red, Platinum Gold.

Commenting on the launch of iVOOMi iPro, Ashwin Bhandari, CEO, iVOOMi India, said, “After due diligence, and an extensive research, we realised that there is an ever-growing demand for entry level smartphones in the country. iVOOMi iPro has been designed keeping in mind the aspirations of a typical smartphone buyer in India who wants to own the best of technology without burning a hole in his pocket. This includes users who are switching from feature phones to smartphones but have a budget constraint. Bringing latest technology at the most competitive prices has been the core vision of the company. With this, we also decided to bring back our much-adored Shatterproof Display coupled with the in-demand AR Emoji“.

iVOOMi iPro Specifications

CPU: 1.1 GHz MediaTek MTK3737 quad-core processor

RAM: 1 GB

GPU: Mali-T720

Operating System: Smart ME OS 3.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition)

Display: 4.95-inch FWVGA+ (960 x 480 pixels) 18:9 FullView Shatterproof LCD display

Rear Camera: 5 MP with 6-Level Face Beauty, Time Lapse and LED flash

Front Camera: 5 MP with 6-Level Face Beauty and AR Emoji

Internal Storage: 8 GB

External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

SIM: Dual SIM

Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi, FM, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

Other: Face Unlock

Colors: Indie Blue, Matte Red, Platinum Gold

Battery: 2000 mAh

iVOOMi iPro Price in India and Availability