Nokia 5.1 Plus India price to be revealed on September 24, will be sold exclusively through Flipkart

Last month, at an event in New Delhi, HMD Global launched two new Nokia smartphones in India – the Nokia 5.1 Plus and the Nokia 6.1 Plus. The Nokia 6.1 Plus was launched with a price tag of ₹15,999 and it went on sale from August 30. However, pricing and availability details of the Nokia 5.1 Plus were not revealed by HMD during the launch. Well, you won’t have to wait too long to know the India price of Nokia 5.1 Plus now as it will be revealed next week on September 24.

The India price of Nokia 5.1 Plus will be revealed on September 24 at 2 pm. The smartphone will be sold exclusively through Flipkart. Flipkart has even created a page for Nokia 5.1 Plus detailing specifications of the smartphone. The Nokia 5.1 Plus comes in two configurations – 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage. But, the Flipkart page only lists the Nokia 5.1 Plus with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage, which probably means HMD won’t sell the 4 GB RAM variant in India. However, chances are we could see the 4 GB RAM variant coming to India at a later date.

The Nokia 5.1 Plus is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P60 SoC and it runs stock version of Android 8.1 Oreo as it’s an Android One smartphone. The 5.1 Plus features a 5.86-inch notched display that has aspect ratio of 19:9 and a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. For those unaware, the Nokia 5.1 Plus is actually a re-branded Nokia X5 that was launched in China back in July this year, with the difference being that Nokia 5.1 Plus is an Android One smartphone and is aimed at global markets.

Nokia 5.1 Plus Specifications

CPU: 2.0 GHz Helio P60 octa-core processor

3/4 GB

Mali-G72 MP3

Android 8.1 Oreo (upgradeable to Android Pie)

5.86-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) display with 19:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass

13 MP (f/2.0 aperture, PDAF) + 5 MP with Portrait Mode and LED flash

8 MP with 80.4-degree wide-angle lens, f/2.2 aperture and Portrait Mode

32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM)

Expandable up to 256 via microSD card

Dual 4G Dual VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, FM, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C 2.0

Fingerprint Scanner, AI-based camera features

Black, White, Blue

3060 mAh

What do you think would be an ideal price of Nokia 5.1 Plus in India?