Samsung announces Galaxy A7 (2018), its first smartphone with triple rear cameras

South Korean tech giant Samsung has scheduled an event next month on October 11 where it is expected to announce Galaxy A9 Star Pro with four rear cameras. But, alongside the Galaxy A9 Star Pro, Samsung was also expected to announce Galaxy A7 (2018), its first smartphone with triple rear cameras. Well, it looks like Galaxy A9 Star Pro is going to be the only star of the show on October 11 as Samsung has already announced the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018), press renders of which had leaked online recently.

Yes, the Galaxy A7 (2018) that’s been announced by Samsung comes with triple cameras at the back, making it the first Samsung smartphone to come with triple rear cameras. This triple camera setup at the back consists of one 5 MP camera (top), one 24 MP camera (center), and one 8 MP camera (bottom).

The 5 MP camera has f/2.2 aperture, 24 MP camera has f/1.7 aperture, and, the 8 MP camera has f/2.4 aperture. The 8 MP camera comes with a 120-degree Ultra-Wide angle lens that offers the “same viewing angle as the human eye” so that you can capture a lot more in just one frame. The 5 MP camera comes with depth sensor, which when used with the primary 24 MP camera lets you take photos with bokeh effect (blurred background). It also comes with the Live Focus feature that lets you adjust the depth of field. Samsung says that the 24 MP primary camera “automatically lets more light in by combining four pixels into one pixel in low light conditions” so that you get better results in low light conditions.

With that being said, for selfies and video calls, you get a 24 MP single snapper on the front of the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018). The selfie camera is accompanied by “adjustable LED flash” and has f/2.0 aperture. It also comes with features like Portrait Mode, Selfie Focus and Pro Lighting Mode. Not to forget AR Emoji that debuted with Galaxy S9/S9+.

Moving on, the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) boasts a 6-inch Super AMOLED display that has a resolution of 2220 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone flaunts a glass design and comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner that’s located on the right side of the phone along with the volume rockers.

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) comes with a unknown octa-core processor running the show that’s clocked at 2.2 GHz. The smartphone also comes in three different configurations – 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. In case 128 GB of storage is not enough, you also have the option to expand the storage up to 512 GB via microSD card.

The Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) is offered in Blue, Black, Pink and Gold colors, and it comes packed with a 3300 mAh battery that draws power from a micro USB port (meh).

Commenting on the launch of Galaxy A7 (2018), DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division at Samsung Electronics, said, “Samsung is committed to delivering meaningful innovation to all consumers across the Galaxy family, no matter who they are or where they are in the world. That’s why we’re excited to introduce innovative new features to the A series with the Galaxy A7, a practical but powerful device that is built to help make your everyday both convenient and extraordinary.”

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) Specifications

CPU: 2.2 GHz octa-core processor

2.2 GHz octa-core processor RAM: 4/6 GB

4/6 GB Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 6-inch Full-HD+ (2220 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity Display

6-inch Full-HD+ (2220 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity Display Rear Camera: 24 MP (f/1.7) + 8 MP (f/2.4, 120-degree ultra-wide angle lens) + 5 MP (f/2.2, depth sensor) with Portrait Mode, Live Focus, Scene Optimizer and LED flash

24 MP (f/1.7) + 8 MP (f/2.4, 120-degree ultra-wide angle lens) + 5 MP (f/2.2, depth sensor) with Portrait Mode, Live Focus, Scene Optimizer and LED flash Front Camera: 24 MP with f/2.0 aperture, Portrait Mode, Selfie Focus, Pro Lighting Mode, AR Emoji and adjustable LED flash

24 MP with f/2.0 aperture, Portrait Mode, Selfie Focus, Pro Lighting Mode, AR Emoji and adjustable LED flash Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 4 and 6 GB RAM)

64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 4 and 6 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Side-mounted Fingerprint Scanner, Dolby Atmos, Bixby, Samsung Health, Samsung Pay

Side-mounted Fingerprint Scanner, Dolby Atmos, Bixby, Samsung Health, Samsung Pay Colors: Blue, Black, Pink, Gold

Blue, Black, Pink, Gold Battery: 3300 mAh

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) Price and Availability