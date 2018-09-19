Samsung rumored to launch Galaxy A9 Star Pro on October 11 with four rear cameras

Samsung has scheduled an event next month on October 11 where it is expected to announce a smartphone with four rear cameras. Until now, there hasn’t been much information about this smartphone, but now, latest information surfaced online states that Samsung will launch the Galaxy A9 Star Pro on October 11 that will come with four rear cameras.

According to SamsungMobile.News, Samsung will announce the Galaxy A9 Star Pro on October 11 that will rock four cameras at the back. All four of these cameras will be placed in the top-left corner in vertical orientation. Below these cameras will be flash, and, the back of the smartphone will also be home to a fingerprint scanner that will be placed in the center.

The Galaxy A9 Star Pro (SM-A920) will come with four cameras and will be available in Black, Blue Gradient and Pink Gradient. I recieved some pics of the device: The fingerprint sensor will be placed in the middle. The four cameras will be on the left sinde (vertical) (1/3) — SamsungMobile.News | Max (@Samsung_News_) September 18, 2018

The Galaxy A9 Star Pro will carry model number SM-A920 and will be available in three colors – Black, Blue Gradient and Pink Gradient. The smartphone will feature a dedicated Bixby button, and the 3.5 mm headphone jack will be present as well, so that you can charge your phone and listen to music at the same time. The back of the phone will also be a bit curved to help users hold it comfortably.

SamsungMobile.News didn’t reveal anything else about the Galaxy A9 Star Pro, but, they did say that it could be priced around €500 (around ₹42,470).

Alongside the Galaxy A9 Star Pro, Samsung could also announce the Galaxy A7 (2018) on October 11, renders of which leaked online yesterday showing off triple cameras at the back and a single camera on the front.

We expect to hear more about these smartphones in the coming days.

Source