South Korean tech giant Samsung has scheduled an event next month on October 11 where it’s expected to launch a new smartphone with four rear cameras. While we still don’t know if Samsung will actually launch a smartphone with four rear cameras on October 11, what we do know is that Samsung does have a smartphone up its sleeve that rocks triple rear cameras; press renders of which have surfaced online.

Press renders of Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) have surfaced online that show us what this smartphone looks like. As you can see from the render (attached above), the smartphone features Samsung’s Infinity AMOLED display and has smaller bezels. However, the real deal is on the back of the smartphone which houses triple cameras. Yes, triple cameras.

The back of the Galaxy A7 (2018) is home to triple rear cameras that are stacked vertically in the top-left corner. Below the cameras is LED flash. There’s also a Samsung logo on the back of the phone. However, there’s no fingerprint scanner on the front or back of the Galaxy A7 (2018). Well, that’s because the smartphone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner which is located on the right side of the phone below the volume rocker.

On the left side of the Galaxy A7 (2018) is the SIM card slot, and, at the bottom is the USB Type-C port and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

A live image of the Galaxy A7 (2018) has also leaked online which shows the same design that we saw from the press renders. Moreover, the live image also hints at the smartphone coming with a glass back.

There aren’t any details available about the innards of the Galaxy A7 (2018), but, rumor mills have it that it will come with specifications similar to the ones we have seen on the Galaxy A8+ (2018) which was unveiled last year in December and launched in India later in January this year.

There’s no word from Samsung yet regarding the launch of Galaxy A7 (2018), but, if the date on lock screen of the press render is any indication, we could see this smartphone going official next week on September 28. But, chances are we might see the Galaxy A7 (2018) announced at Samsung’s October 11 event. After all, it does come with four cameras – three at the back and one on the front.

