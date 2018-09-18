Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro listed online with full specs, price and images

Yesterday, some leaked images revealed almost all the specifications of the Redmi Note 6 Pro that’s yet to be announced officially by Xiaomi. And now, the Redmi Note 6 Pro has been listed on a Chinese e-commerce website along with its specs, price as well as images.

The Redmi Note 6 Pro has been listed on AliExpress. The listing not only reveals the specifications of the Redmi Note 6 Pro, but also reveals its design as well as a price range in which the smartphone could be sold.

In terms of design, the Redmi Note 6 Pro looks very much similar to the Mi A2 Lite (which itself is a re-branded Redmi 6 Pro) – thanks to the notched display and a dual camera setup at the back placed vertically in the top-left corner. On the left side of the phone is the Hybrid SIM Slot, whereas the power button and volume rocker is located on the right. At the top, you have a secondary microphone along with a 3.5 mm headphone jack, and at the bottom is the micro USB port flanked by two grilles – one of which houses the primary microphone, with the other housing the speaker.

According to the listing, the Redmi Note 6 Pro is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 SoC. However, yesterday’s leak hints at Snapdragon 660 SoC. That said, the Redmi Note 6 Pro is listed on AliExpress with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage, but yesterday’s leak confirms that there’s another variant that comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage.

The Redmi Note 6 Pro is also listed with a 6.26-inch Full-HD+ 19:9 notched display, but, the resolution is mentioned as 2160 x 1080 pixels, which is incorrect. A Full-HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio generally has 2280 x 1080 pixel resolution, and, the resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels is found on displays having 18:9 aspect ratio. Yesterday’s leak hints at 19:9 display, which means the resolution on AliExpress has been wrongly entered. You can check out the full specs listed on AliExpress down below.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Snapdragon 636/660 SoC

Snapdragon 636/660 SoC RAM: 3/4 GB

3/4 GB Operating System: MIUI 9 based on Android Oreo

MIUI 9 based on Android Oreo Display: 6.26-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) 19:9 display

6.26-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) 19:9 display Rear Camera: 12 MP + 5 MP with dual pixel auto-focus, 1.4 μm pixel size and LED flash

12 MP + 5 MP with dual pixel auto-focus, 1.4 μm pixel size and LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP + 2 MP

20 MP + 2 MP Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM)

32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

Expandable via microSD card SIM: Dual Hybrid Slot

Dual Hybrid Slot Connectivity: 4G, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Black, Blue, Pink, Red

Black, Blue, Pink, Red Battery: 4000 mAh

According to AliExpress, the Redmi Note 6 Pro is priced between $194 and $219. There’s no word from Xiaomi yet about the Redmi Note 6 Pro, but we expect to hear more about it very soon.

