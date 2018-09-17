Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro specs revealed by leaked images, features quad cameras

Earlier this month, Xiaomi announced the Redmi 6 series smartphones which include the Redmi 6A, Redmi 6, and Redmi 6 Pro. The upcoming Redmi Note 6 Pro smartphone is supposed to have quad cameras according to a leak.

The Redmi Note 6 Pro, which will be the successor to the Redmi Note 5 Pro launched in February this year, specs have been revealed by live images online. The two leaked images confirm that the Redmi Note 6 Pro specs will have quad cameras on board.

The images are actually of the retail box of the phone and the handset itself on which it has written the main highlights. As you can see the images shared above, the details are clearly visible.

The rear side will have 12 MP + 5 MP dual cameras, 1.4um, and dual pixel autofocus while the front side offers 20 MP + 2 MP dual cameras. The secondary 2 MP camera appears to the there for the depth measuring to take bokeh level photographs.

The leak also suggests that the Redmi Note 6 Pro will have a 6.26-inch Full Screen display with 19:9 aspect ratio, and a 4,000 mAh battery. For its CPU, rumors suggest that the Redmi Note 6 Pro will sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC the one that powers the Xiaomi Mi A2 Android One smartphone.

As far as the price and availability of the phone is concerned, we have no work on it. The Redmi Note 5 Pro was launched about 7 months ago, but as we saw the retail box of the phone, the launch should be happening soon in China. For India launch, we think there’s time for it.

