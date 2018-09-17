Realme 2 Pro with waterdrop screen teased ahead of launch

Just a few months ago, Realme forayed into the Indian market with its Realme 1 smartphone and then sometime later we saw its upgrade Realme 2. Now the company is all set to launch its pro version, the Realme 2 Pro in India on 27th September.

The company has posted a new teaser titled ‘Realme, Proud to be Young’. The teaser further says the Realme 2 Pro will have Max Power and Max Style. It’s not even a month the Realme 2 arrived in India and now the Pro variant has been going through teasers which suggest better specifications.

The teaser reveals that Realme 2 has a similar design, however, the hardware will be different and this time it’s much more powerful. Here’s the video that shows the Realme 2 Pro.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the Realme 2 Pro will have dual cameras at the back which are expected to be better than that of Realme 2. The back also has a glass design and a fingerprint scanner below the camera. The teaser also reveals a version with a matte finish design.

Realme 2 Pro is expected to come in a range of color variants. We would expect more details about the phone before the launch.