Honor 7X and View10 get GPU Turbo with latest update in India

Huawei sub-brand Honor recently rolled out a software update for the Honor 9N that brought along GPU Turbo to the smartphone. Well, now Honor has rolled software updates for two more smartphones that get this GPU Turbo feature.

Honor has rolled out software updates for Honor 7X and Honor View10 that bring in GPU Turbo to both these phones. The Honor 7X was launched in India last year in December, whereas the Honor View10 was launched in India earlier this year in January. The software update that’s being rolled out for Honor 7X carries build number BND-AL10 8.0.0.360, whereas, the software update that’s being rolled out for Honor View10 carries build number BKL-L09 8.0.0.170.

Both these software updates bring in GPU Turbo to these smartphones. For those unaware, GPU Turbo is a graphics processing acceleration technology that Honor says improves the graphics performance of a smartphone by 60% while reducing the power consumption by 30%.

In addition to GPU Turbo, both these updates also bring in Google’s security patch for the month of August to both these smartphones.

That said, the software update for Honor 7X also comes with a fix for call recording issue as well as Party Mode that lets you connect to multiple devices to play the same song simultaneously on all those devices. On the other hand, the software update for Honor View10 brings in Artificial Image Stabilization (AIS), some fixes to minor bugs, and, user agent support for Airtel users.

The update for both the Honor 7X and View10 is rolling out over-the-air, and should reach all the units within a week or two. If you can’t wait for the update notification to pop-up on your device, you can check for the update manually by heading over to the Settings menu.

