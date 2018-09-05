Xiaomi Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A launched in India with 5.45-inch 18:9 display and dual rear cameras

Last month, Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi launched two smartphones in India – the Xiaomi Mi A2, and, the POCO F1 from its sub-brand POCO. And now today, at an event in New Delhi, Xiaomi has further expanded its portfolio of smartphones in India with the launch of Xiaomi Redmi 6 and Xiaomi Redmi 6A. Both these smartphones were first launched in China back in June this year.

Xiaomi Redmi 6

The Xiaomi Redmi 6 is a budget smartphone and is successor to the Redmi 5 that was launched in India back in March this year with a starting price of ₹7999. The Redmi 6 sports a 5.45-inch 18:9 display that comes with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. The back of the smartphone is made out of polycarbonate plastic, but, it does have a metal finish.

The Redmi 6 is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P22 SoC which is mated to 3 GB RAM. The smartphone also comes in two storage options – 32 GB and 64 GB. Having said that, Xiaomi has launched a smartphone with MediaTek chip in India after a long time. Until now, Xiaomi only launched smartphones in India with Qualcomm’s chip due to a legal battle with Ericsson.

Moving on, the Xiaomi Redmi 6 comes with a dual camera setup at the back which consists of one 12 MP and one 5 MP camera. And, for selfies and video calls, you get a single 5 MP snapper on the front. The Redmi 6 comes with a fingerprint scanner at the back, however, the phone also comes with AI Face Unlock that lets you unlock the smartphone using your face.

Lastly, the Xiaomi Redmi 6 supports Dual VoLTE, and, ships with a 3000 mAh battery that keeps the entire package up and running.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A

In addition to launching the Redmi 6, Xiaomi has also launched the Redmi 6A in India today. The Redmi 6A is successor to the Redmi 5A that was launched in India back in November last year with a starting price of ₹5999.

The Xiaomi Redmi 6A has a design similar to that of the Redmi 6, but, it’s actually a toned-down version of the Redmi 6. While the Redmi 6 is powered by Helio P22 SoC that’s paired with 3 GB RAM, the Redmi 6A comes powered by Helio A22 SoC that’s paired with 2 GB RAM. Furthermore, while the Redmi 6 comes with dual cameras at the back, the Redmi 6A only comes with a single rear camera. The Redmi 6A also doesn’t come with a fingerprint scanner which is present on the Redmi 6.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Specifications

CPU: 2.0 GHz Helio P22 octa-core processor

2.0 GHz Helio P22 octa-core processor RAM: 3 GB

3 GB Operating System: MIUI 9.6 based on Android 8.1 Oreo (upgradeable to MIUI 10)

MIUI 9.6 based on Android 8.1 Oreo (upgradeable to MIUI 10) Display: 5.45-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 display

5.45-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 display Rear Camera: 12 MP + 5 MP with 1.25 μm pixel size, AI Portrait Mode, EIS and LED flash

12 MP + 5 MP with 1.25 μm pixel size, AI Portrait Mode, EIS and LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP with AI Portrait Mode and AI Beautify 4.0

5 MP with AI Portrait Mode and AI Beautify 4.0 Internal Storage: 32/64 GB

32/64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual Nano SIM

Dual Nano SIM Connectivity: Dual VoLTE (dual standby), GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

Dual VoLTE (dual standby), GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, AI Face Unlock

Fingerprint Scanner, AI Face Unlock Colors: Black, Gold, Rose Gold, Blue

Black, Gold, Rose Gold, Blue Battery: 3000 mAh

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Price in India and Availability

Price of 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant: ₹7999 (introductory price for two months)

₹7999 (introductory price for two months) Price of 3 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ₹9499 (introductory price for two months)

₹9499 (introductory price for two months) Availability: First flash sale on September 10 on Mi.com and Flipkart. Will also be available through Mi Homes and offline retail stores later on.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 First Sale Offer

₹500 off on purchases through HDFC Bank Credit/Debit Cards and on EMI transactions

Xiaomi Redmi 6A Specifications

CPU: 2.0 GHz Helio A22 quad-core processor

2.0 GHz Helio A22 quad-core processor RAM: 2 GB

2 GB Operating System: MIUI 9.6 based on Android 8.1 Oreo (upgradeable to MIUI 10)

MIUI 9.6 based on Android 8.1 Oreo (upgradeable to MIUI 10) Display: 5.45-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 display

5.45-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 display Rear Camera: 13 MP with PDAF, EIS and LED flash

13 MP with PDAF, EIS and LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP with AI Portrait Mode and AI Beautify 4.0

5 MP with AI Portrait Mode and AI Beautify 4.0 Internal Storage: 16/32 GB

16/32 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual Nano SIM

Dual Nano SIM Connectivity: Dual VoLTE (dual standby), GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

Dual VoLTE (dual standby), GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: AI Face Unlock

AI Face Unlock Colors: Black, Gold, Rose Gold, Blue

Black, Gold, Rose Gold, Blue Battery: 3000 mAh

Xiaomi Redmi 6A Price in India and Availability